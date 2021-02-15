CUBIC (CUB) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Cubic Corporation Following Agreement to Sell the Company for $70 Per Share

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) (“Cubic” or the “Company”) on behalf of the Company’s shareholders.

On February 8, 2021, Cubic announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by private equity funds managed by Veritas Capital (“Veritas”) and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation (“Evergreen”) at a price of $70.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of Cubic’s common stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed $70.00 per share provides sufficient consideration for Cubic’s shareholders, and whether Cubic’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to Veritas and Evergreen.

Cubic shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

