Breaking News
Home / Top News / Cubic Telecom introduces Cloud-to-Chip solution

Cubic Telecom introduces Cloud-to-Chip solution

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Cubic Telecom is the first to develop and deliver cutting-edge zero-touch software enabling cellular IoT devices onto your public or private cloud

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cubic Telecom, the leading connectivity management supplier to the automotive and IoT industries, announced at Microsoft Inspire that it has developed new state-of-the-art technology which simplifies and streamlines cellular IoT connectivity for device makers, system integrators and cloud providers. Using the fastest LTE and 5G-ready connectivity for IoT and zero-touch SIM provisioning, Cubic has addressed each of the pain-points experienced in transferring data securely from IoT devices to the cloud.

As software written on devices can often differ from software written on selected cloud services, a manual action is typically required to onboard the device. To address this issue and eliminate the need for human intervention, the Cubic Team has built a workflow which enables a zero-touch cellular provisioning feature for connecting IoT devices to the chosen network and cloud. Device connectivity is configured end-to-end automatically and securely at the time it is first powered up to enable the seamless transfer of data.

With Cubic’s new software, enterprises will no longer need to onboard each device manually to the preferred network and cloud, as they currently do. By using X.509 certificates data is authenticated, verified and encrypted, remaining secure as it transfers to the cloud via a private cellular network rather than through the public internet.

“The launch of our Cloud-to-Chip solution marks a turning point in IoT LTE and 5G-ready connectivity. Enterprises have historically encountered challenges integrating IoT devices with cloud services, facing engineering delays and high costs. That’s where Cubic has come in. By combining critical security features, a cloud registration manager, network policy management, the ability to make updates Over-The-Air, and SIM lifecycle management, Cubic has simplified this complex integration process,” said Barry Napier, Cubic Telecom CEO.

“Enterprises searching for an automated IoT connectivity solution can now benefit from reduced network complexities, thus saving time, money and effort. We are proud to be the first to market with this zero-touch cellular IoT connectivity solution.”

Cellular IoT is one of the fastest growing IoT markets due to its established security features and widespread availability. Cellular IoT coverage currently serves over 90% of the world’s population. Cubic has its own core network, agreements with 75 tier-1 mobile network operators globally, and agreements with all major SIM vendors, cloud providers and device makers. This enables Cubic to offer ‘provider agnostic’ technology, which will work on any device in any country with a single SKU.

Visitors to the Microsoft Inspire event can catch this latest Cubic solution being demonstrated using the Microsoft Azure cloud. The demonstration is designed specifically for enterprises in the Agriculture, Energy, and Transportation sectors. As an IoT Plug and Play connectivity partner of Microsoft, Cubic Telecom will be exhibiting at The Hub from today until Wednesday July 17th in the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre, Las Vegas.

About Cubic
Cubic Telecom is a global connectivity platform company that offers mobility solutions that power connectivity for leading Internet of things (IoT), machine-to-machine (M2M) and mobile device companies across the globe.

An expert in Connected Intelligence, Cubic Telecom enables global scalability with local connectivity anytime, anywhere. Cubic provides connectivity in over 100 countries; the most robust network, device and retail partnerships worldwide; and flexible over-the-air (OTA) device management for clients and partners.

Cubic creates connectivity where there was none before, with a belief in the future of things: a future where everything is connected. Cubic’s vision of interconnectivity will improve lives, and make the world a more interesting and intelligent place to be. Clients which also believe in this work include Audi, Panasonic, Volkswagen, Woolworths and Rakuten.

Based in Dublin Ireland, Cubic Telecom’s partners and customers include some of the world’s leading Fortune 100 tablet and notebook manufacturers, retailers, and M2M and automotive companies. The company is privately held with over €75 million in funding by Audi Electronics Venture GmbH, Qualcomm, Valid, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, among others.

       
Media Contacts:      
Susan Donahue     Elaine Murray
Skyya Communications     Cubic Telecom
+1 646 454 9378     +353 86 811 1610
www.skyya.com     www.cubictelecom.com

 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.