Breaking News
Home / Top News / Cubic Telecom partners with Etisalat to enable future mobility applications for automotive industry within the UAE

Cubic Telecom partners with Etisalat to enable future mobility applications for automotive industry within the UAE

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

The partnership adds UAE to the global connected car footprint for leading automotive manufacturers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global connectivity management software provider Cubic Telecom yesterday partnered with Etisalat, one of the world’s leading telecom groups in emerging markets and the leading operator in the UAE.

The partnership will enable drivers and passengers to benefit from mobility applications such as music streaming, onboard content, telematics and road assistant, and will pave the way to launch 5G based multi-model transportation solutions.

The solution will go live in 2020 and is provided via Cubic’s PACE global software platform, providing automotive manufacturers with software features, industry standards and compliance with all UAE telecom, internet, data security and business regulations.

All new car models delivered to the UAE market in 2020 are required by law to include eCall functionality which notifies transportation authorities in case of emergency. This will help to reduce time to respond in such cases.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Gerry McQuaid, Cubic Telecom’s Chief Commercial Officer, commented, “This partnership is an important milestone for Cubic Telecom. Etisalat is a recognised innovator across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and is a key driver of digital transformation in the Middle East.  Working together in close partnership, we have achieved industry-first connected car capabilities which are fully compliant with local regulations.  Cubic Telecom operates a comprehensive global compliance programme to ensure our OEM customers can market their products safely in all of their global markets.  This collaboration with Etisalat enables Cubic Telecom to offer our global OEM customers the benefits of our PACE Automotive solution with seamless deployment in the important UAE market.”

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, Small & Medium Business, Etisalat, said, “This partnership is in line with our overall strategy to ‘Drive the digital future to empower societies’ that aims to bring the latest in technology to digitally transform businesses and the lives of people in the country. Keeping with the evolution of the IoT era, it underpins Etisalat’s commitment to support the nation’s long-term strategy in promoting digitization initiatives and developing the connected ecosystem of the UAE, including autonomous transportation.

“At Etisalat we are paving the way for future innovations in the mobility IoT industry by establishing a strategic partnership with Cubic Telecom to transform the automotive sector, enabling V2X [Vehicle to everything] and mobility as a service [MASS] technologies throughout the UAE. By incorporating these value-added services, we are giving drivers and passengers the opportunity to enjoy a unique always-on digital experience.”

The formal signing took place as part of the Irish Government trade mission facilitated by Enterprise Ireland to the Middle East, led by Minister for Trade, Business and Employment, Pat Breen. 

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Pat Breen said; “I am delighted to lead this trade mission to the UAE to support Ireland’s growing bilateral trading relationship with the Emirates. Cubic Telecom is an example of a progressive, forward-looking company that contributes to Ireland’s strong reputation for innovation on a global scale.  The high calibre of Irish companies operating in the UAE, typified by Cubic Telecom, helps to strengthen Ireland’s reputation in what is a very competitive sector”.

About Cubic Telecom

Cubic Telecom is a global connectivity management software supplier that offers mobility solutions powering connectivity for leading Internet of things (IoT), automotive and mobile device companies across the globe.

An expert in Connected Intelligence, Cubic Telecom enables global scalability with local connectivity anytime, anywhere. Cubic provides connectivity in over 180 countries, the most robust network, and flexible over-the-air (OTA) device management for clients and partners.

Cubic creates connectivity where there was none before, with a belief in the future of things: a future where everything is connected. Clients which also believe in this work include Audi, Panasonic, Volkswagen, Woolworths, e.GO and Skoda.

Based in Dublin Ireland, Cubic Telecom’s partners and customers include some of the world’s leading Fortune 100 automotive and device manufacturers. The company is privately held with over €100 million in funding by Audi Electronics Venture GmbH, Qualcomm, Valid, the European Investment Bank, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, among others.

About Etisalat

Etisalat Group is one of the world’s leading telecom groups in emerging markets. Etisalat’s current market cap is AED 148 billion ($40.3billion). With consolidated net revenues at AED 52.4 billion and consolidated net profit of 8.6 billion for 2018. Its high credit ratings reflect the company’s strong balance sheet and proven long-term performance.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Etisalat was established over four decades ago in the UAE as the country’s first telecommunications service provider. An international blue-chip organisation, Etisalat Group provides innovative solutions and services to 148 million subscribers in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

MEDIA CONTACT
Megan Kathman
Skyya Communications
ph: (651) 785-3212
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.