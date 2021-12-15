Cue Biopharma Announces Appointment of Patricia Nasshorn as Chief Business Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today the appointment of Patricia Nasshorn, as Chief Business Officer, effective December 15th, 2021.

“We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Nasshorn to the executive management team at this juncture of our corporate development,” said Daniel Passeri, chief executive officer of Cue Biopharma. “With the emerging data from our ongoing CUE-101 clinical trial, demonstrating the significant potential of our interleukin 2 (IL-2) based CUE-100 series to be an important therapeutic advancement in immuno-oncology, Pat’s depth of experience and history of success in business development, licensing and corporate-deal making, both in large pharma and small life science companies, will be instrumental in driving the Company’s next stage of growth.”

Ms. Nasshorn stated, “I am excited to join the Cue Biopharma team and leverage my business development expertise and industry network to advance the Company’s potentially transformative technology and pipeline. Cue Biopharma’s approach which mimics the natural immune response to activate disease-specific immune cells, is demonstrating positive patient benefit in the ongoing clinical trials, suggesting that the CUE-100 series is a potential breakthrough immuno-oncology platform. I look forward to contributing to the Company’s strategic alliance and partnering initiatives.”

Ms. Nasshorn brings many years of business development, leadership and marketing experience in the healthcare industry to Cue Biopharma. Most recently, Ms. Nasshorn served as a business development consultant for several pharmaceutical companies, including Cue Biopharma, where she sought and built strategic partnerships for diverse programs. Previously, Ms. Nasshorn served as the business development executive in residence at venture capital firm, Care Capital, LLC. for 10 years, where she spearheaded partnerships for dozens of life science companies. Ms. Nasshorn’s first 20 years of her career included multiple executive, business development and marketing positions at leading healthcare companies, including Merck and Company Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Ms. Nasshorn received her MBA from Temple University.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious disease and autoimmune disease. The company’s proprietary Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform, is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company is led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding: the company’s plans to submit an IND for CUE-102; the company’s belief that the Immuno-STAT platform stimulates targeted immune modulation through the selective engagement of disease-relevant T cells; and the company’s business strategies, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely” or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company’s strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the company’s limited operating history, limited cash and a history of losses; the company’s ability to achieve profitability; potential setbacks in the company’s research and development efforts including negative or inconclusive results from its preclinical studies, its ability to secure required U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) or other governmental approvals for its product candidates and the breadth of any approved indication; adverse effects caused by public health pandemics, including COVID-19, including possible effects on the company’s trials; negative or inconclusive results from the company’s clinical trials or preclinical studies or serious and unexpected drug-related side effects or other safety issues experienced by participants in clinical trials; delays and changes in regulatory requirements, policy and guidelines including potential delays in submitting required regulatory applications to the FDA; the company’s reliance on licensors, collaborators, contract research organizations, suppliers and other business partners; the company’s ability to obtain adequate financing to fund its business operations in the future; operations and clinical the company’s ability to maintain and enforce necessary patent and other intellectual property protection; competitive factors; general economic and market conditions and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report(s) on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by the company in this press release is based only on information currently available to the company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

