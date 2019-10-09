Cue Biopharma Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Change represents evolving board capabilities as Cue Biopharma enters next stage of its corporate development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the body, announced today changes to its board of directors. Anthony DiGiandomenico has stepped down from the board and Aaron Fletcher, Ph.D. has been appointed, as the company executes its next phase of growth.

Mr. DiGiandomenico joined Cue Biopharma as a director in June 2015, shortly after the company’s founding. Since joining the board, he has provided important contributions to Cue Biopharma’s early development. “It has been my pleasure to work closely with Anthony as a valuable member of the board of directors. He has played a significant role guiding the company through its formative years,” said Daniel Passeri, chief executive officer of Cue Biopharma.

Dr. Aaron Fletcher’s addition to the board brings more than 10 years of experience and knowledge in immunology and drug development. “We are pleased to have Aaron join the board at this stage in our corporate development as we are now well positioned to demonstrate the breakthrough potential of our Immuno-STAT™ platform through the clinical development of CUE-101,” Passeri added.

About Aaron Fletcher

Dr. Fletcher is managing director of Bios Partners, a life sciences venture firm based in Fort Worth, Texas and founded and serves as president of Bios Research, a financial services firm that provides public equity research in the healthcare space tailored to institutional firms. Bios Research provides fundamental healthcare industry research focused in the biotech and med-tech sub-sectors and through this research, Dr. Fletcher has a strong understanding of commercial viability in the marketplace. Dr. Fletcher holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Colorado State University and currently serves as a visiting professor at Dallas Baptist University. Dr. Fletcher has worked as an independent consultant for the biotech/healthcare equity industry for more than 10 years and has extensive experience at companies covering a variety of diagnostic and therapeutic areas including oncology.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the body to transform the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in the design and clinical development of protein biologics, immunology and immuno-oncology.

For more information, visit www.cuebio.com and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma .

Forward-Looking Statements

