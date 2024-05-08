BOSTON, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of therapeutic biologics to selectively modulate disease-specific T cells, announced today that it will deliver two poster presentations at the 20th PEGS Boston Summit, the Essential Protein and Antibody Engineering Summit, being held May 13-17, 2024 in Boston, MA and virtually.

Presentation Details

Date and Time: Monday, May 13 from 7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday, May 14 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT

Session: Poster Session A

Poster number: A028

Title: Immuno-STATs for Targeted Depletion of B Cells in Autoimmune Diseases

Presenter: Nitin Kumar, Scientist, Biologics Discovery and Innovation, Cue Biopharma

Dr. Kumar will discuss Cue Biopharma’s newly deployed CUE-500 series of bispecific Immuno-STAT™ biologics, designed to redirect and activate cytotoxic anti-viral memory T cells to deplete pathogenic B cells, which is a therapeutically relevant mechanism for the treatment of several autoimmune diseases.

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 14 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Wednesday, May 15 from 9:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. EDT

Session: Poster Session B

Poster number: B023

Title: Immuno-STATs (ISTs): A Novel and Unique T-Cell Engager Platform for the Treatment of Immuno-Oncology and Autoimmune Diseases

Presenter: Ahmet Vakkasoglu, Associate Director, Biologics Discovery and Innovation, Cue Biopharma

Dr. Vakkasoglu will present an overview of Cue Biopharma’s Immuno-STAT™ platform and biologics. This will include a discussion of our lead oncology assets, which have demonstrated clinical anti-tumor activity, as well as an overview of our next generation platforms and molecules for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) and biologics are designed to harness the curative potential of the body’s intrinsic immune system through the selective modulation of disease-specific T cells without the adverse effects of broad systemic immune modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

