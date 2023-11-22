BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of T cell engagers to selectively modulate tumor-specific T cells, announced today that it will take part in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit being held virtually from December 5-6, 2023.

During the fireside chat, Cue Biopharma will discuss recent data highlights from its lead clinical programs, CUE-101 and CUE-102, representative of the IL-2-based CUE-100 series of selective T cell engagers, as well as market opportunities, competitive positioning and anticipated milestones for 2024.

Presentation Details

JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 5, 11:30 a.m. EST

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp61/cue/1528214

Presenter: Daniel Passeri, M.Sc., J.D., chief executive officer, Cue Biopharma

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) and biologics are designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system as T cell engagers without the need for ex vivo manipulation or broad systemic immune modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

