Itasca, Illinois, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Culinary Tours announced today that the brand is giving tennis fans and shoppers a taste of France by partnering with Tennis Channel to develop French-inspired recipes in honor of Roland Garros, also known as the French Open, which takes place through June 9. Culinary Tours is a store brand procured by Topco Associates, LLC to support member owners.

This partnership is a first for the brand, which offers products inspired by flavors from across the globe or across the road, delivering a robust taste experience for every food adventurer.

“Specialty cheeses – including our French-style cheeses – and charcuterie are favorite products of our Culinary Tours shoppers and we’re excited to showcase them in recipes with Tennis Channel during the French Open,” said Scott Brackney, Director of Big Y Brands & Retail Pricing for Big Y Foods, and Topco member. “These recipes will take tennis fans from the court to the kitchen, allowing those unable to attend the renowned tournament a taste of what they might experience if they were there.”

The French-inspired recipes include Blue Cheese Steak Frites Bites, French Onion Mushroom Tart and Whipped Goat Cheese Prosciutto Cups. Tennis fans and shoppers can find the recipes by clicking here.

Round-the-clock coverage of the French Open is available on Tennis Channel. For more information, visit https://www.tennischannel.com/.

For more information on Culinary Tours or to see where Culinary Tours products are available for purchase, visit https://culinarytoursfoods.com/.

About Topco Associates, LLC.

Topco Associates, LLC is an $18.3 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, food service, and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge, and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. Topco manages 20 brands on behalf of its member owners, including the Culinary Tours brand. For more information, please visit www.topco.com.

