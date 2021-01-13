Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Cullinan Management Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Cullinan Management Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cullinan Management, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies with transformative potential for cancer patients, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 13,685,000 shares of its common stock, including 1,785,000 shares sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $21.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering were $287.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on January 8, 2021 under the symbol “CGEM.” All shares in the offering were offered by Cullinan Management.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, SVB Leerink LLC, and Evercore Group LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acted as lead manager for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed and were declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 7, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at [email protected]; and Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474 0200, or by email at [email protected]

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Cullinan Management

Cullinan Management is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies with transformative potential for cancer patients. The Company’s strategy is to build a pipeline of therapeutic candidates that are uncorrelated across multiple dimensions, with a focus on assets that it believes have novel technology, employ differentiated mechanisms, are in a more advanced stage of development than competing candidates, or have a combination of these attributes.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
[email protected]

Jeff Trigilio
+1 716.725.5019
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.