Cullinan Oncology, Inc. to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies, today announced that the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Owen Hughes, will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference.

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 9th
Time: 7:00am EST
Location: Virtual

The presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 7am EST on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021, for registered attendees only.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies. The Company’s strategy is to build a pipeline of therapeutic candidates that are uncorrelated across multiple dimensions, with a focus on assets that it believes have novel technology, employ differentiated mechanisms, are in a more advanced stage of development than competing candidates, or have a combination of these attributes.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
[email protected]

Jeff Trigilio
+1 716.725.5019
[email protected]

