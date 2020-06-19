Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Culp, Inc. to Broadcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Conference Call Live on the Internet

Culp, Inc. to Broadcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Conference Call Live on the Internet

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

HIGH POINT, N.C., June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that it will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 conference call on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET.  During this call, Culp will review the company’s financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended May 3, 2020.  A press release announcing these results will be issued after the close of market trading on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

The live broadcast of Culp’s quarterly conference call will be available online at www.culp.com on Thursday, July 2, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.  To listen to the live webcast, please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software.  An Internet replay of the call will be available for 30 days using the same links.

Culp, Inc. is one of the world’s largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture.  The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers.  Culp has operations located in the United States, Canada, China and Haiti.

CONTACT: Contact:      
Kenneth R. Bowling
Chief Financial Officer
(336) 881-5630

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.