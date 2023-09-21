Global cultivation and processing of cannabis market is expected to approach US$ 95.4 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 16.8%

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Market was valued at US$ 32.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 16.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The increasing trend toward cannabis legalization and decriminalization around the world has been a major driver for the market. As more countries and states legalize or decriminalize cannabis for medical or recreational use, it opens up new opportunities for cultivation and processing businesses.

Further, Cannabis has gained recognition for its potential medical applications. It is being used to treat various medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and nausea associated with chemotherapy, among others. The growing acceptance of cannabis as a medical treatment has led to increased cultivation and processing to meet the demand for medical cannabis products.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global cultivation and processing of cannabis market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global cultivation and processing of cannabis market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, in 2022, hemp is anticipated to dominate the market owing to its use in a variety of products including medicines and cosmetics.

On the basis of end users, the medical consumption segment led the market in terms of revenue, dominating the global market.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 32.1 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 95.4 billion Growth Rate 16.8% Key Market Drivers Legalization and Decriminalization

Growing Medical Applications

Expanding Recreational Use

Rising investment and entrepreneurship purposes. Companies Profiled Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Tilray

The Cronos Group

Organigram Holding, Inc.

Better Holdings

Pacific Cannabis Growers

Atlas Growers

CannTrust Holdings

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global cultivation and processing of cannabis market include,

In September 2023, Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Coca-Cola HBC AG partnered to develop and commercialize non-alcoholic cannabis-infused beverages in Europe.

In August 2023, Cronos Group Inc. and Altria Group, Inc. partnered to develop and commercialize cannabis-related products for the Canadian market.

In July 2023, Canopy Growth Corporation and Constellation Brands Inc. expanded their partnership to include the development and commercialization of cannabis-infused beverages in the United States.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global cultivation and processing of cannabis market growth include Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, The Cronos Group, Organigram Holding, Inc., Better Holdings, Pacific Cannabis Growers, Atlas Growers, and CannTrust Holdings, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global cultivation and processing of cannabis market based on type, application, and region

Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Hemp Marijuana

Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Medical Consumption Recreational Consumption Industrial Consumption

Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Market US Canada Latin America Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Report:

What will be the market value of the global cultivation and processing of cannabis market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global cultivation and processing of cannabis market?

What are the market drivers of the global cultivation and processing of the cannabis market?

What are the key trends in the global cultivation and processing of cannabis market?

Which is the leading region in the global cultivation and processing of cannabis market?

What are the major companies operating in the global cultivation and processing of cannabis market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global cultivation and processing of cannabis market?

