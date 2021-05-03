Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Launches MOSAIC which Promotes Local Institutions for a “Month of Shows, Art, Ideas & Culture”

Florida’s Cultural Capital® welcomes visitors with several special offers throughout May

Image: Bruce Helander, “Magical Mosaic (Everything Under the Sun),” 2021

Lake Worth Beach, Fla., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is pleased to announce the return of its MOSAIC (Month of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture) celebration, which promotes the area’s arts & culture institutions, many of which are offering unique programming and special offers throughout this month.

“After a year of limited travel and in-person experiences, we’re delighted to welcome families who are eager to take advantage not only of our warm weather and beautiful beaches, but also world-class arts and culture in Palm Beach County,” says Dave Lawrence, President and CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County. “MOSAIC celebrates our dynamic cultural sector, and provides special offers throughout May that make experiencing The Palm Beaches truly remarkable.”

There are special offers and discounts available for arts and culture events, as well as local hotels, providing residents and visitors the opportunity to safely enjoy The Palm Beaches. From world-class art museums and historical sites to beautiful botanical gardens and nature preserves, there is so much to see and do in Florida’s Cultural Capital.

The Cultural Council partnered with Bruce Helander, a nationally renowned collage artist based in The Palm Beaches whose work has been displayed at the Guggenheim, the Whitney Museum of American Art and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, to design the current MOSAIC campaign artwork titled, “Magical Mosaic (Everything Under the Sun).” The piece features an aerial view of Palm Beach County with local landmarks surrounded by a vibrant and colorful collage of images that depict the arts, sciences, history, and community.

Below are the institutions that are participating in this year’s MOSAIC program with special offers and savings for visitors and residents alike. For a full list of offers, as well as more activities and events to enjoy during MOSAIC, go to MOSAICPBC.com.

Armory Arts Center (West Palm Beach): Buy one workshop, get one free from May 1 – August 21, 2021 in this historic art deco building.

Arts Garage (Delray Beach): Use code MOSAIC2021 to get $10 off any live concert in the month of May (in-person only). This cultural venue hosts renowned theatre productions, music performances and emerging local visual artists in a spacious gallery.

Benzaiten Center for the Creative Arts (Lake Worth Beach): The center is offering glass blowing class for 2 for $130 where each student works one-on-one with a glass artist to make their own creation. Experience hands-on classes on glass blowing, fusing, flameworking and metal sculpture.

Boca Raton Museum of Art (Boca Raton): Visit the museum for a special buy one adult or senior admission, get one free deal. The exhibits on view are listed here, including Glasstress Boca Raton, on view until September 5. Glasstress showcases over 30 international artists, including Ai Weiwei, who have created works in glass in collaboration with the master glass artisans at Berengo Studio on the island of Murano.

Busch Wildlife Sanctuary (Jupiter): Enjoy an amazing activity with the Animal Painting Experience! Book during MOSAIC and receive an additional FREE canvas art piece to take home.

Flagler Museum (Palm Beach): Explore Whitehall, Henry Flagler’s Gilded Age estate and receive a free gift from the gift store during weekdays (Tuesdays – Fridays).

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum (Jupiter): The museum is offering buy one get one free admission for children (ages 6-18). Take a climbing tour of the landmark 1860 lighthouse, and walk through 5,000 years of history in the waterfront museum.

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach): Experience the height of entertainment at this premier performing arts center. Get 10% off Art Heist Experience: A true crime, interactive. walking, outdoor, theatre experience. Applies to May 6 and 7 performances only. Limit two (2) tickets per order. Subject to availability. Use promo code MOSAIC21.

Lighthouse ArtCenter Gallery & School of Art (Tequesta): The center provides art education and world-class exhibitions. Buy one “Select Fridays” class, get one free. To redeem, call and mention MOSAIC (subject to class availability. Only one offer per new participant).

Loggerhead Marinelife Center: (Juno Beach): Dive into eye-opening exhibits and get up close and personal with endangered sea turtles at this sea turtle hospital and ocean conservation center. The center is offering buy one, get 50% off for Public Guided Tours.

Mounts Botanical Garden (West Palm Beach): See some of Florida’s native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees and more at this hidden gem, which is the oldest and largest public garden in Palm Beach County! Purchase one general admission ticket (ages 13 and up), get one general or child admission (ages 5-12) free.

Palm Beach Photographic Centre (West Palm Beach): If photography is your hobby, get 10% off Private Photography Instruction completed during the month of May 2021. Call and mention MOSAIC 2021 to redeem.

Resource Depot (West Palm Beach): Express your creativity with buy one bin in the Materials Marketplace, get one free–or 25% off purchases in the TreasuRE Boutique where you’ll find one-of-a-kind items and newly packaged goods.

South Florida Science Center and Aquarium (West Palm Beach): The Science Center will offer buy one adult, get one child free admission or $5 off admission for up to four guests.

The Taras Oceanographic Foundation (Jupiter): Interested in a dolphin tour? Receive 10% off a private tour. Reservations must be made directly with Stefan at [email protected]

West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District (West Palm Beach): Use code PairingsMosaic15 to receive 15% off your ticket price between May 1 – May 15 to the 9th Annual Pairings Food & Wine Event in Downtown West Palm Beach on Thursday, May 27th from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. This DowntownWPB tour will celebrate a wide variety of samplings of some of our most desirable restaurants and retailers!

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County has also implemented fun, interactive ways for the public to engage with MOSAIC. In Downtown Boca Raton, its “Shades of Culture” are on display in Sanborn Square, downtown’s central green space. The larger-than-life pair of signature aqua sunglasses, inspired by the green palms and blue sea, encourages the community to embrace and see art through a different lens. The sunglasses will be on view from April 20 through June 8, 2021 for the community to take photos and selfies. Additionally, participating organizations also have “Selfie Spots” on-site for a unique way to engage on social media. The “Selfie Spots” feature the same “Shades of Culture” in a fun photo form.

*If you plan on traveling, please note that cultural organizations in The Palm Beaches recognize that safety is a top priority for visitors. Palm Beach County currently has a local ordinance requiring facial coverings in public places, indoors or outdoors, wherever social distancing isn’t possible. Local cultural organizations also have specific guidelines right now to help keep guests safe. Many have signed The Palm Beaches Pledge, promising to follow guidelines from health and government officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep everyone safe. Please refer to each organization’s website for further updates and details before visiting.

About Florida’s Cultural Capital®

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.



