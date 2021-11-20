Culture Club Members Save Lives

The 10 Days of Giving, a fundraiser event to provide care for rescued animals desperately in need of proper nutrition, life-saving medical treatment, and a forever home.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Culture Cannabis Club (culturecannabisclub.com), a California retail brand, emphasizes the importance of togetherness and giving back to their surrounding communities. This November, Culture will be hosting an event titled, the 10 Days of Giving, from the 19th to the 28th at all five of their locations. This fundraising event was created to provide care for rescued animals desperately in need of proper nutrition, life-saving medical treatment, and a forever home. Proceeds made from the event will be donated to non-profit organizations based in Southern California, such as A.R.E. Animal Rescue and other non-profits.

The 10 Days of Giving was inspired and founded by Culture CEO, Devon Julian—”Pets provide many of our families unconditional love, so it only made sense for us to support non-profits providing care for rescues in need.”

Members of the Club have played an instrumental part in the success of this charitable event. Along with the support of their club members, Culture has partnered with Smarty Plants, Wonderbrett, Alive & Well, Loudpack, Select, Farmer and the Felon, and Raw Garden to host this 10-day charity drive.

“Our members and partners have enabled us to be proactive in our communities. In return, we are crediting their support as contributions to a notable cause. It’s been such a heartwarming experience in making a difference in the lives of these rescues,” Managing Director of Culture, Huy Tran, expressed. “This event has only brought us blessings, and we intend to continue the momentum in making a difference in our communities.”

For more information about the 10 Days of Giving, please visit https://culturecannabisclub.com/10-days-of-giving-2021 .

To make a direct donation, please refer to the following link: https://www.arerescue.org/donate .

For PR inquiries, email hello@culturecannabisclub.com

