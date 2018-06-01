Culture Design Expert Jessica Higgins, JD MBA BB Joins Digits.io

SAN FRANCISCO, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digits.io, a new type of payments company working in the crypto space that turns any existing debit or credit card into a crypto card that you can use anywhere credit cards are accepted, announced today that Jessica Higgins has joined Digits.io as their Chief Marketing Officer. Jessica Higgins, JD MBA BB, is a culture design expert who has historically consulted with Microsoft, LinkedIn, VMware, Zappos, AT&T, and other technology companies. She has joined the leading payments platform to bring cryptocurrencies to everyday consumers.

“We are exceptionally lucky to have Jessica on our team. Her wealth of experience in marketing and communications will be a key asset to the company moving forward,” said Ben Way, Digits’ Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Higgins is a public speaker, researcher, strategist and marketing communications professional who holds executive and board advisory positions in organizations in technology, consulting and the arts. She was named a Breakthrough Female Founder of 2017 by Thrive Global and has been interviewed and published by over one-hundred magazines, media, podcasts, television and radio shows. Her work in designing and spreading organizational cultures has spanned Fortune 100 companies, institutions of higher educations and the banking industry.

“We are in a technological revolution. My goal is to speed the adaption of this revolution for everyday people. Working with Digits, in my opinion, is this path,” says Jessica Higgins.

