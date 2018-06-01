Breaking News
Home / Top News / Culture Design Expert Jessica Higgins, JD MBA BB Joins Digits.io

Culture Design Expert Jessica Higgins, JD MBA BB Joins Digits.io

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digits.io, a new type of payments company working in the crypto space that turns any existing debit or credit card into a crypto card that you can use anywhere credit cards are accepted, announced today that Jessica Higgins has joined Digits.io as their Chief Marketing Officer.  Jessica Higgins, JD MBA BB, is a culture design expert who has historically consulted with Microsoft, LinkedIn, VMware, Zappos, AT&T, and other technology companies. She has joined the leading payments platform to bring cryptocurrencies to everyday consumers.

“We are exceptionally lucky to have Jessica on our team. Her wealth of experience in marketing and communications will be a key asset to the company moving forward,” said Ben Way, Digits’ Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Higgins is a public speaker, researcher, strategist and marketing communications professional who holds executive and board advisory positions in organizations in technology, consulting and the arts. She was named a Breakthrough Female Founder of 2017 by Thrive Global and has been interviewed and published by over one-hundred magazines, media, podcasts, television and radio shows. Her work in designing and spreading organizational cultures has spanned Fortune 100 companies, institutions of higher educations and the banking industry.

“We are in a technological revolution. My goal is to speed the adaption of this revolution for everyday people. Working with Digits, in my opinion, is this path,” says Jessica Higgins.

For more information on digits, visit Digits.io. To view their latest press, visit them on twitter @digitscrypto. Chat with their team on telegram at t.me/digitsINC

Contact:
Veronica Welch
CWR PR
Phone: 508.643.8000
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.