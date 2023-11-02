New York, NY, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CultureShift HR LLC , an industry-leading Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Fractional HR consultancy, is thrilled to announce a new strategic alliance with PeopleGuru ™, a premier provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) technology. This partnership aims to revolutionize workplaces by fostering holistic inclusivity.

Alysha M. Campbell, Founder and CEO of CultureShift HR, said, “This collaboration with PeopleGuru™ allows us to broaden the reach of our transformative DEI strategies. We’re excited about the potential to shape more equitable work environments across a wider range of organizations.”

CultureShift HR’s clients will now be able to benefit from the advanced HCM technology provided by PeopleGuru™, which will be seamlessly integrated with CultureShift HR’s DEI and Fractional HR services. This combined solution will offer clients a comprehensive approach to tackling the intricate challenges of promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in today’s modern workplace.

Steve Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer at PeopleGuru™, also expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership. He said, “We are excited about the opportunity to partner with CultureShift HR to offer our clients additional resources to help them achieve their HR transformation goals. We understand that HCM technology alone doesn’t always ensure a great outcome. We look forward to connecting our client Gurus who need more help in their transformation with the Gurus at CultureShift HR.”

HR leaders will now have access to a suite of tools that effectively navigate DEI challenges in diverse workplaces.

For more information on this partnership, please contact pr(at)cultureshifthr.com

About CultureShift HR LLC:

CultureShift HR is a pioneering force in the field of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). With a strong focus on training, consulting, and Fractional HR support, CultureShift HR is dedicated to helping organizations build inclusive workplaces.

About PeopleGuru™:

PeopleGuru™ is one of the fastest-growing Human Capital Management software developers in the nation. PeopleGuru™ and its HR technology, best practices, and expert advice is the solution partner of choice for hundreds of visionary HR leaders intent on building award-winning workplaces, transforming their employee experience, and supporting the workforce of the future.

For more information, visit www.peopleguru.com

For more information, visit www.cultureshifthr.com

CONTACT: Alysha M. Campbell pr(at)cultureshifthr.com