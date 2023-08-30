362 properties available in September sale starting as low as $190

CARLISLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bid4Assets, a leading online marketplace for distressed real estate auctions, has been selected by the Cumberland County, Pennsylvania Tax Claim Bureau to host its first-ever virtual tax delinquent properties sale.

By moving the sale online, Cumberland County is exposing the sale to a wider pool of buyers, increasing the likelihood the properties will be returned to the tax rolls. Funds generated from the sale support essential county services, which can face shortfalls when taxes go unpaid.

“Our office is on standby to assist all taxpayers seeking to remove their property from this sale,” said Cumberland County Tax Claim Bureau Director Melissa Mixell. “By taking the auction process online, we can increase our office’s availability to taxpayers.”

Bidding opens Friday, September 15 at 10:00 AM. ET and closes Monday, September 18 at 10:00 AM. A total of 362 properties have been listed on Bid4Assets.com, with minimum bids ranging from $190 to $210,980, and totaling over $2.7 million.

“Bid4Assets is excited to work with Cumberland County to produce a successful transition to virtual public auctions,” said Bid4Assets President Jesse Loomis. “Bid4Assets has over 35,000 registered real estate buyers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Our goal is to find socially responsible homebuyers who seek to renovate the properties available in the sale and restore them to taxpaying status.”

Bidders must register for a free Bid4Assets account and fund a $500 deposit to participate in this sale. Bidders must register both with Bid4Assets and the Cumberland County Tax Claim Bureau no later than Tuesday, September 5, by 4:30 PM to participate. To view a list of available properties, visit www.bid4assets.com/cumberlandpataxsale

About Bid4Assets

Bid4Assets is one of the world’s leading online marketplaces for the sale of distressed real estate property sold by governments, county tax-collectors, financial institutions, and real estate funds. It conducts online tax and foreclosure sales for counties across the United States and has sold more than 100,000 properties grossing more than $1 billion in completed government transactions. Bid4Assets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidity Services.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

