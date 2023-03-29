SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The adult entertainment industry has long been controversial and criticized, but it remains a significant player in the entertainment world. With the rise of digital content creation, the industry has undergone a significant transformation, with many creators and consumers shifting to online platforms.

This shift has brought about its own set of challenges, including issues related to security, privacy, and fairness. However, the industry is now finding solutions to these challenges by using blockchain technology.

Blockchain technology offers many advantages, including security, empowerment, protection, and elimination of bias. With its decentralized peer-to-peer marketplace, blockchain technology provides secure and confidential transactions, instilling trust in users. In today’s digital age, where data privacy and security are becoming increasingly important, these features are essential for every market.

Furthermore, blockchain technology gives users complete control over their data, creating a transparent and fair space for the future. It also eliminates the need for intermediaries such as banks and payment gateways, which have been a source of concern in the industry for some time. This paves the way for payment solutions that better serve the industry’s needs.

Cuminu Is Leading the Blockchain Revolution in the Adult Entertainment Industry

Cuminu is a revolutionary blockchain-powered platform that is shaking up the adult entertainment industry. With a goal to create a next-generation content platform supported by cryptocurrency, Cuminu is changing the game by offering reduced model fees, a state-of-the-art platform, and enhanced ways for fans to engage with their favorite adult-content providers.

Cuminu’s groundbreaking approach enables direct, efficient transactions between creators and fans without the involvement of middlemen, benefiting both parties. Unlike traditional adult-content streaming sites where users are tied to tokens they must either use or lose, Cuminu lets users swap in and out of the ecosystem whenever they please, freeing them from the inefficiencies of token trading.

Does Cuminu Have What It Takes?

Cuminu offers several innovative features for its users, including live streaming, a digital content marketplace, enhanced privacy and security and affiliate programs just to name a few. They offer a compelling value proposition that empowers and equips creators with the tools to thrive in the digital content creation industry. Their wide range of immersive features allows creators to engage with their fans more effectively, taking their content to the next level.

Cuminu’s Journey So Far

The adult entertainment industry has long been in need of disruption and innovation. With its potential to streamline transactions, protect privacy, and foster direct connections between creators and consumers, blockchain technology offers a promising solution to many of the industry’s longstanding challenges. Cuminu is a shining example of how blockchain can revolutionize the industry and empower creators and consumers, offering a dynamic platform combining cutting-edge features with a focus on community building. The CUMINU team worked tirelessly for 8 months and spent 6 figures to successfully develop a world-class 18+ platform that can compete with the top traditional adult content platforms. Not only is Cummuniti completely decentralized and runs on blockchain technology, but the platform also offers exciting features like live streaming, PPV, and subscription content, as well as instant payments for creators and anonymity and unlimited tips for fans.

Additionally, the platform provides quite a few immersive components for creators to better connect with fans, like individual Metaverses in which creators can “go live.” AI technology will also be used to enhance the platform in the future, and there is even a marketplace alongside an official token.

As the industry continues to evolve, it will be fascinating to see how blockchain technology shapes and transforms it in the years to come. With Cuminu leading the charge, it’s clear that the future of adult entertainment is set to be more exciting, dynamic, and inclusive than ever before. Only fans started with 100K users, now over 180M. Their valuation is approximately $18bn. Yet they have plenty of issues. Using the blockchain we can safeguard creators’ payments while offering fans anonymity. $CUMINU is worth around $9M. The earnings from the platform are dispersed to holders via the buyback and burns. We buy CUMINU from Uniswap and burn them. It adds ETH to the pool and diminishes supply.

Cuminu is presently valued at $5 million, and if the aforementioned potential of blockchain technology in the adult content industry is anything to go by, the value proposition is indeed very appealing. Lastly, the team also built and ran a test platform where they hosted 30 streamers, earned $140K in two months, and demonstrated both their commitment and ability to run a successful business.

