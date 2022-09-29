Cumulus Media Introduces Hello Ross Podcast

All-New Podcast with Veteran Entertainment Host Ross Mathews Drops Each Thursday

Video Episodes Also to Appear on YouTube

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) today launches Hello Ross, an all-new, original podcast on the Cumulus Podcast Network. For more than two decades, Ross Mathews has interviewed the world’s biggest celebrities on television and red carpets, and now he’s bringing those skills to his brand-new podcast, Hello Ross. Today’s inaugural episode features an in-depth interview with Chelsea Handler. Upcoming episodes will feature hilarious and insightful conversations with fascinating people including Guy Fieri, Todrick Hall, Kathy Griffin, Bowen Yang, and Martyn Bullard.

A new episode of Hello Ross will drop each Thursday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, and Google Podcasts, among other platforms. Each episode will also appear on YouTube as Ross joins the Cumulus Podcasts channel there. The Cumulus Podcast Network produces, distributes, markets, and monetizes Hello Ross.

About Ross Mathews

Ross Mathews is one of the most in-demand television personalities, hosts, and pop culture experts in the entertainment industry. Endearing, witty, undeniably funny, and one of the hardest working people in show business, Mathews has won the hearts of millions of Americans since his television debut in 2001 as a correspondent for “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

Mathews can currently be seen every weekday as co-anchor of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” co-hosting Drew’s News. Additionally, Mathews serves as a judge and producer on VH1’s critically acclaimed, award-winning series “Ru-Paul’s Drag Race.” The show has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Show four years in a row as well as the prestigious Producers Guild of America Award.

Mathews authored national bestseller “Man-Up: Tales of My Delusional Self-Confidence” and a follow-up book “Name Drop,” promoting both with sold-out national tours featuring his one-man show. He previously hosted and executive-produced his own weekly talk show “Hello Ross” on E! for two seasons (2014-2015) as well as two seasons of the syndicated talk show “Hollywood Today Live” alongside co-host Garcelle Beauvais (2017-2019).

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 405 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact:

Karen Glover | Cumulus Media | kglover@westwoodone.com