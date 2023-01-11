All-New Live Radio Broadcast “RICH VALDÉS AMERICA AT NIGHT” Airs Weeknights from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) today introduces listeners to programming from conservative commentator Rich Valdés in an all-new radio program and two different podcasts. Valdés assumed the radio time period from broadcasting legend Jim Bohannon last year and now launches his own distinct programming.

Westwood One introduces the syndicated radio program “Rich Valdés America at Night,” an all-new live show airing each weeknight from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET. Valdés brings late-night radio alive with a blend of news, entertainment, pop culture, and commentary. Valdés also talks with politicians, influencers, entertainers, and ordinary Americans from all walks of life. With an “Open Phone America” segment, the program creates a town hall format where listeners contribute their thoughts and ideas about celebrating America’s success and helping plot the right path forward. “The Best of Rich Valdés America at Night”, a compilation of the week’s finest moments, airs each Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET.

The Cumulus Podcast Network introduces the new podcast Rich Valdés America at Night, which provides on-demand access to Valdés daily content following the live over-the-air show. Rich Valdés America at Night can be found here.

Valdés’ current podcast, This is America with Rich Valdés, moves to the Cumulus Podcast Network and will publish each Friday. In this podcast, Valdés breaks down American politics, taking his listeners on a journey through poverty, prosperity, and politics with humor, analysis, and a dash of sofrito. This is America with Rich Valdés can be found here.

Cumulus Media | Westwood One offer a 24-hour, Monday–Friday talk programming and on-demand podcast lineup that also features established news/talk superstars Dan Bongino, Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, Chris Plante, and Michael Knowles.

About Rich Valdés

Rich Valdés is a seasoned media professional with extensive experience in multiple media formats including radio, podcasting, television, and print journalism as well as a demonstrated passion for education and policy.

Valdés assumed the honorable position of hosting “The Jim Bohannon Show” when Bohannon stepped down in October 2022 after 40 years behind the mic. He had also been an associate producer and regular guest host of “The Mark Levin Show,” the second largest nationally syndicated live daily conservative talk radio program in the US. A conservative commentator, Valdés has been a frequent opinion contributor to Newsmax TV, a conference speaker at TEDx, and a regular columnist for The Washington Times, penning “A-List on Americanism,” which examined current events and social issues through the lenses of politics, entertainment, and popular culture.

Valdés’ career also includes positions as the spokesperson and head of public relations for Somerset Christian College and Pillar College; founder and school board member of BelovED Community Charter School in Jersey City, NJ; appointee to the Governor’s Advisory Committee at the New Jersey Center for Hispanic Policy Research & Development in 2017; and Advisor to President Trump’s National Diversity Coalition. Previously, Valdés was the Producer and Director of Special Operations at Project Veritas.

