ATLANTA, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) announces that its radio stations and Westwood One Country radio personalities have been nominated for a total of eight Academy of Country Music (ACM) Radio Awards. The nominees were announced this week by the Academy of Country Music.

The company’s ACM Radio Awards nominees include:

• National Daily Personality: Elaina Smith, “Nights With Elaina,” Westwood One • National Weekly Personality: Kix Brooks, “American Country Countdown,” Westwood One, and Elaina Smith, “With Elaina,” Westwood One • Major Market Station: KSCS/Dallas, TX • Large Market Station: WKDF/Nashville, TN • Medium Market Station: KIIM/Tucson, AZ; KSKS/Fresno, CA; and WIVK/Knoxville, TN.

Winners of the ACM Radio Awards will be announced ahead of the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, which will take place on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, and will stream live exclusively on Prime Video around the globe. The show will give fans in Texas and around the world a nonstop party to celebrate Country Music’s biggest stars.

