Total Revenue of $953.5 Million, Up 4% Year-Over-Year

Digital Revenue of More Than $142 Million, Up 12% Year-Over-Year

Net Income of $16.2 Million, Down 6% Year-Over-Year

Adjusted EBITDA of $166.0 Million, Up 23% Year-Over-Year

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) (the “Company,” “Cumulus Media,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) today announced operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

Mary G. Berner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cumulus Media, said, “Despite considerable economic turbulence, we delivered fourth quarter financial performance in the upper half of our guidance range, continuing a multi-year period of significant accomplishments. Operating through a series of difficult macroeconomic environments, including the pandemic, we successfully executed a strategic plan under which we developed and drove new areas of growth, right-sized the balance sheet, improved the Company’s operating leverage and returned capital to shareholders. As a result, we have delivered consistent revenue growth, built several digital businesses to a $150+ million revenue run-rate, reduced our net leverage to its lowest level in more than a decade, and boosted our liquidity to give ourselves optionality regarding capital allocation.”

Berner added, “Looking ahead to 2023, we continue to face substantial economic headwinds. However, our battle-tested skill in performing during challenging times, as well as our very strong financial position, gives us substantial confidence in our ability to not only weather this depressed ad environment but take full advantage of opportunities that may arise over the coming quarters.”

2022 Key Highlights:

Increased total revenue by 4% year-over-year to $953.5 million

Increased digital revenue by 12% year-over-year, to more than $142 million (~15% of revenue) Grew local digital marketing services 16% year-over-year with successful launch of Boost suite of digital presence products contributing to growth Grew Cumulus Podcast Network revenue 11% year-over-year, driven by year-over- year download increase of 26% (from approximately 1.2 billion to 1.5 billion) Increased streaming revenue by 12% year-over-year, driven by enhanced monetization across multiple ad channels and expansion of NFL representation to include streaming rights for first time ever



Delivered net income of $16.2 million, a decrease of 6% with margin reduction of approximately 20 basis points Recorded a non-cash, pre-tax FCC license impairment charge of $15.5 million in 2022 Recorded a gain on early extinguishment of debt of $20.0 million in 2021



Increased Adjusted EBITDA (1) by 23% year-over-year, to $166.0 million Finished 2022 with full year fixed costs approximately $90 million below 2019 baseline Increased Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) year-over-year by approximately 270 basis points Generated $78.5 mm of cash from operations

by 23% year-over-year, to $166.0 million

Completed $31.8 million of share repurchases for 2.5 million shares (representing 12.1% of weighted average diluted common shares outstanding as of 12/31/21) Completed $25.0 million tender offer for 1.7 million shares Repurchased additional $6.8 million of shares in open market (approximately 817,000 shares) Retained $18.2 million of availability at year-end under previously announced $50 million share repurchase authorization



Reduced gross debt by $86.5 million, achieving the lowest net leverage levels in more than a decade – best among peers Retired $74.0 million of debt (both term loan and senior notes) through open market repurchases at an average price of 93.9% of par Reported total debt of $719.4 million, cash of $107.4 million and net debt (1) of $611.9 million at 12/31/22 Reduced net leverage (1) from 4.7x at 12/31/21 to 3.7x at 12/31/22



Operating Summary (dollars in thousands, except percentages and per share data):

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net revenue of $251.3 million, a decrease of 0.4% from the three months ended December 31, 2021, net loss of $0.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $42.7 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net revenue of $953.5 million, an increase of 4.0% from the year ended December 31, 2021, net income of $16.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $166.0 million.

As Reported Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 % Change Net revenue $ 251,270 $ 252,304 (0.4)% Net (loss) income $ (54) $ 17,639 N/A Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,717 $ 43,241 (1.2)% Basic (loss) income per share $ (0.00) $ 0.86 N/A Diluted (loss) income per share $ (0.00) $ 0.84 N/A

As Reported Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 % Change Net revenue $ 953,506 $ 916,467 4.0 % Net income $ 16,235 $ 17,278 (6.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 165,982 $ 134,857 23.1 % Basic income per share $ 0.83 $ 0.84 (1.2 )% Diluted income per share $ 0.81 $ 0.83 (2.4 )%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt, and net leverage are not financial measures calculated or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Net leverage is as defined in our Senior Credit Facility. For additional information, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Revenue Detail Summary (dollars in thousands):

As Reported Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 % Change Broadcast radio revenue: Spot $ 124,099 $ 121,820 1.9 % Network 63,525 71,318 (10.9 )% Total broadcast radio revenue 187,624 193,138 (2.9 )% Digital 37,708 35,036 7.6 % Other 25,938 24,130 7.5 % Net revenue $ 251,270 $ 252,304 (0.4 )%

As Reported Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 % Change Broadcast radio revenue: Spot $ 479,834 $ 457,607 4.9 % Network 229,772 252,567 (9.0 )% Total broadcast radio revenue 709,606 710,174 (0.1 )% Digital 142,312 126,874 12.2 % Other 101,588 79,419 27.9 % Net revenue $ 953,506 $ 916,467 4.0 %

Balance Sheet Summary (dollars in thousands):

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,433 $ 177,028 Term loan due 2026 (2) $ 338,452 $ 356,240 6.75% Senior notes (2) $ 380,927 $ 449,695

Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Capital expenditures $ 31,062 $ 29,091 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Capital expenditures $ 12,502 $ 7,103

(2) Excludes unamortized debt issuance costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Such statements are statements other than historical fact and relate to our intent, belief or current expectations primarily with respect to our future operating, financial, and strategic performance and our plans and objectives, including with regard to returning capital to shareholders. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the implementation of our strategic operating plans, the continued uncertain financial and economic conditions, the amount and frequency of our shareholder capital returns, the rapidly changing and competitive media industry, and the economy in general. We are subject to additional risks and uncertainties described in our quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in the “Risk Factors,” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections contained therein. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control, and the unexpected occurrence or failure to occur of any such events or matters could cause our actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Cumulus Media assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements, which are based upon expectations as of the date hereof, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 404 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, we utilize certain financial measures that are not prepared or calculated in accordance with GAAP to assess our financial performance and profitability. Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA” or “EBITDA”) is the financial metric by which management and the chief operating decision maker allocate resources of the Company and analyze the performance of the Company as a whole. Management also uses this measure to determine the contribution of our core operations to the funding of our corporate resources utilized to manage our operations and the funding of our non-operating expenses including debt service and acquisitions. In addition, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric for purposes of calculating and determining our compliance with certain covenants contained in our Refinanced Credit Agreement.

In determining Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude the following from net (loss) income: interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, gain or loss on the exchange, sale, or disposal of any assets or stations or early extinguishment of debt, local marketing agreement fees, restructuring costs, expenses relating to acquisitions and divestitures, non-routine legal expenses incurred in connection with certain litigation matters, and non-cash impairments of assets, if any. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by net revenue.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, with and excluding impact of political advertising, although not a measure that is calculated in accordance with GAAP, is commonly employed by the investment community as a measure for determining the market value of a media company and, along with Adjusted EBITDA margin, for comparing the operational and financial performance among media companies. Management has also observed that Adjusted EBITDA, with and excluding impact of political advertising, is routinely utilized to evaluate and negotiate the potential purchase price for media companies. Given the relevance to our overall value, management believes that investors consider these metrics to be extremely useful.

The Company presents revenue, excluding impact of political revenue. As a result of the cyclical nature of the electoral system and the seasonality of the related political revenue, management believes presenting net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue, provides useful information to investors about the Company’s revenue growth comparable from period to period.

The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure net debt which is total debt principal, gross, less cash and cash equivalents. The Company also presents the non-GAAP financial measure net leverage, which is defined in our Senior Credit Facility as net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that net leverage and net debt are important measures to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet. Additionally, net leverage is required for complying with certain covenants under the Company’s credit agreements.

We refer to Adjusted EBITDA, with and excluding the impact of political advertising, Adjusted EBITDA margin, net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue, net debt and net leverage as the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, net revenue, operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance or liquidity that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Non-GAAP Financial Measures may be defined or calculated differently by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

Supplemental Financial Data and Reconciliations

Cumulus Media Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net revenue $ 251,270 $ 252,304 $ 953,506 $ 916,467 Operating expenses: Content costs 99,685 98,382 357,478 358,691 Selling, general & administrative expenses 98,048 100,457 383,375 376,832 Depreciation and amortization 14,983 13,749 56,386 53,545 Local marketing agreement fees 13 13 44 1,075 Corporate expenses 11,060 10,337 47,980 55,029 Stock-based compensation expense 1,517 1,404 6,229 5,191 Restructuring costs 1,399 7,657 8,218 14,604 (Gain) loss on sale of assets or stations (452 ) 3,044 (1,537 ) (17,616 ) Impairment of intangible assets 15,544 — 15,544 — Total operating expenses 241,797 235,043 873,717 847,351 Operating income 9,473 17,261 79,789 69,116 Non-operating (expense) income: Interest expense (17,402 ) (16,020 ) (64,890 ) (67,847 ) Gain on early extinguishment of debt 2,620 20,000 4,496 20,000 Other income (expense), net 294 (677 ) 210 (1,009 ) Total non-operating (expense) income, net (14,488 ) 3,303 (60,184 ) (48,856 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (5,015 ) 20,564 19,605 20,260 Income tax benefit (expense) 4,961 (2,925 ) (3,370 ) (2,982 ) Net (loss) income $ (54 ) $ 17,639 $ 16,235 $ 17,278

The following tables reconcile net (loss) income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods presented herein (dollars in thousands):

As Reported Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 GAAP net (loss) income $ (54 ) $ 17,639 Income tax (benefit) expense (4,961 ) 2,925 Non-operating expense, including net interest expense 17,108 16,697 Local marketing agreement fees 13 13 Depreciation and amortization 14,983 13,749 Stock-based compensation expense 1,517 1,404 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets or stations (452 ) 3,044 Impairment of intangible assets 15,544 — Restructuring costs 1,399 7,657 Non-routine legal expenses 21 41 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (2,620 ) (20,000 ) Franchise taxes 219 72 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,717 $ 43,241 Net revenue $ 251,270 $ 252,304 Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.0 % 17.1 %

As Reported Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 GAAP net income $ 16,235 $ 17,278 Income tax expense 3,370 2,982 Non-operating expense, including net interest expense 64,680 68,856 Local marketing agreement fees 44 1,075 Depreciation and amortization 56,386 53,545 Stock-based compensation expense 6,229 5,191 Gain on sale or disposal of assets or stations (1,537 ) (17,616 ) Impairment of intangible assets 15,544 — Restructuring costs 8,218 14,604 Non-routine legal expenses 544 8,257 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (4,496 ) (20,000 ) Franchise taxes 765 685 Adjusted EBITDA $ 165,982 $ 134,857 Net revenue $ 953,506 $ 916,467 Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.4 % 14.7 %

The following tables reconcile the as reported net revenue and as reported Adjusted EBITDA, both including and excluding the impact of political, for the periods presented herein (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 As reported net revenue $ 251,270 $ 252,304 Political revenue (8,298 ) (1,391 ) As reported net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue $ 242,972 $ 250,913

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 As reported Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,717 $ 43,241 Political EBITDA (7,469 ) (1,252 ) As reported Adjusted EBITDA, excluding impact of political EBITDA $ 35,248 $ 41,989

Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 As reported net revenue $ 953,506 $ 916,467 Political revenue (18,425 ) (4,656 ) As reported net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue $ 935,081 $ 911,811

Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 As reported Adjusted EBITDA $ 165,982 $ 134,857 Political EBITDA (16,583 ) (4,190 ) As reported Adjusted EBITDA, excluding impact of political EBITDA $ 149,399 $ 130,667

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our total debt principal, gross, cash and cash equivalents, and Adjusted EBITDA to net leverage for the periods presented herein (dollars in thousands):

As of December 31, 2022 2021 Total debt principal, gross $ 719,379 $ 805,935 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (107,433 ) (177,028 ) Total debt principal, net $ 611,946 $ 628,907