21 Cumulus AC Radio Stations Across the U.S. to Reveal Exclusive Background Stories and Insights From Shania Twain as She Kicks Up Her Heels on Latest Single

ATLANTA, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) announces that today it will launch the first Adult Contemporary installment of its new multi-week audio series, Your Music First, featuring Shania Twain’s newest single, “Giddy Up!” “Giddy Up!” is the opening track of Twain’s new album, Queen of Me, her sixth original full-length offering, first record since 2017, and official debut for her new label partner Republic Records. Cumulus Media will air the Your Music First episodes showcasing the five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend and the best-selling female artist in Country music history across 21 of the company’s Adult Contemporary radio stations. The high-profile Your Music First campaign launched last month and takes listeners behind the scenes of new music from the biggest stars in different formats, including AC, Alternative, CHR, Country, Hot AC, Rock and Urban.

Cumulus Media created the Your Music First music series for radio stations that play new music to highlight new releases in a unique way by sharing the thoughts of the artist with radio listeners. The shows feature exclusive artist commentary on the song, with artists revealing different aspects of their song’s personal meaning, the inspiration behind the music, and insights on their life and career. Currently, Valory Music Co. recording artist Thomas Rhett’s “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings)” is the Your Music First feature broadcasting across 47 of Cumulus Media’s Country stations in markets from coast to coast.

“Giddy Up!” rides out of the gate with a fiery, fun chorus tailor-made for singing and dancing along, and showcases Twain’s show-stopping range.

Manny Simon, Senior Vice President of Adult Formats, Republic Records, said: “On behalf of Republic Nashville and Shania Twain, we’re thrilled to partner with Cumulus Media on their Your Music First campaign. With a musical icon like Shania and the power of Cumulus, listeners from around the country will be able to experience her exciting new music including “Giddy Up!”

Greg Frey, VP of Music Partnerships, Cumulus Media, said: “As an international icon, Shania is the perfect artist for our Your Music First campaign. This will bring Shania’s infectious new song to our listeners – paired with her exclusive comments about the song, what it means to her, and her thoughts on her career and life. Through Your Music First, and in partnership with Shania and our friends at Republic Records, we’re able to showcase new music in a fresh, unique way for our listeners and Shania’s fans.”

Shania Twain kicks off her Queen of Me Tour on Friday, April 28th at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA and makes stops across North America and Europe in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin and more before wrapping up on November 14th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.

