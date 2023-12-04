ATLANTA, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) today announced that it has appointed Collin Jones as President of Westwood One, effective January 1, 2024, responsible for Westwood One, the largest audio network in America, and the top-rated Cumulus Podcast Network. Jones adds this position to his current role as EVP of Corporate Strategy & Development for Cumulus Media, reporting to Mary Berner, President and CEO of Cumulus Media. He succeeds Suzanne Grimes, who decided to embark on the next chapter of her career after eight years.

Jones joined Cumulus Media in 2011 and is responsible for leading the Company’s strategy, corporate development (including major partnerships and M&A), and investor relations efforts. Jones has led the Company through several strategic transactions and growth initiatives including the acquisition of Westwood One in 2013. Additionally, he oversees IncentRev, the Company’s e-commerce and daily deal platform.

Jones is the National Association of Broadcasters Radio Board Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Radio Music License Committee. Before joining Cumulus, he held positions at Macquarie Capital and Argentum Group.

Mary Berner said, “With his deep understanding of both Cumulus Media and Westwood One, Collin is uniquely qualified for this role and is well-prepared to harness the full power of our platform to help Westwood One grow. Collin has consistently demonstrated his savvy business acumen, effective management style, and collaborative spirit, and I have full confidence that he has the skills and the vision to build upon Suzanne’s considerable accomplishments.”

Berner added, “I would like to thank Suzanne for her invaluable contributions and her pivotal role in our success. Under her leadership, we launched the top-rated Cumulus Podcast Network, built the multi-platform Westwood One News/Talk franchise, and established the industry-leading Audio Active Group. Throughout her time with Cumulus, she has been a remarkable leader, colleague, and mentor to many, and we are certain she will accomplish great things wherever she chooses to share her talents next.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to expand upon Suzanne’s successes,” Jones added. “Since acquiring Westwood One in 2013, I have been struck by the breadth of its capabilities, the strength of its content and service offerings, and its enormous influence on the broadening audio landscape. I look forward to working day-to-day with Westwood One’s creative, passionate, and talented team to fuel growth and unlock even more value for Cumulus Media and our shareholders.”

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 403 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

