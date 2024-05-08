NEW YORK, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) today announced The Candy Valentino Show has joined the Cumulus Podcast Network. Entrepreneur and bestselling author Candy Valentino talks with some of the world’s most successful minds, including Tony Robbins, Daymond John, Ed Mylett, and Heidi Zak, while offering valuable insights drawn directly from her 26 years of expertise launching and selling her own businesses. She discusses wealth habits, business models, profit plans, real estate investing, and much more to help listeners achieve security and wealth.

A new episode of The Candy Valentino Show drops each Monday and Thursday. The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Stitcher, TuneIn, Pocket Casts, and Google Podcasts, among other platforms. The Cumulus Podcast Network will distribute, market, and monetize all past and future episodes of The Candy Valentino Show.

About Candy Valentino

From a trailer park on government assistance, Candy Valentino started her first business at 19 years old with no degree, no corporate background, and no money. She has successfully started, scaled, and exited businesses in service, retail, e-commerce, and product manufacturing in addition to creating a vast real estate portfolio as an investor. After the exit of her last company, Candy started sharing her real-world business and investing strategies online, gathering an audience of millions.

During her two and a half decades as a founder, investor and entrepreneur, Candy has been named to Top Business Leaders 40 Under 40, Top 50 Women In Business, Top 10 Business Consultants by Yahoo Finance. In addition, she was the youngest female to receive the Governor’s Award in Entrepreneurship in Pennsylvania. Candy was also recently selected by Success Magazine as a ‘Women of Influence’ and ‘Leaders Who Get Results’ along with names like Tony Robbins and Brene Brown.

Through her success in business, Candy founded a charity at the age of 26, then bought and donated a building to the organization. Since then, they have saved thousands of lives, and Candy has been actively involved, personally raising millions for the non-profit.

She’s been featured and interviewed in numerous TV, radio, and magazine articles – not only for business and entrepreneurship – but also for her advocacy and philanthropic work. She was also recently named ‘Persons of Distinction’ in Arizona.

Her book, “Wealth Habits: 6 Ordinary Steps to Achieve Extraordinary Financial Freedom,” hit multiple best-seller lists, including topping The Wall Street Journal bestseller list. For more information visit www.candyvalentino.com. Socials: FB, IG, LI, and TikTok @candyvalentino

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 401 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

