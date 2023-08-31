Virginia Union Faces Morehouse College on September 3

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CUMULUS MEDIA’s Westwood One (NASDAQ: CMLS), the largest audio network in the U.S. and the official network radio partner of both the NFL and the NCAA, will broadcast the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic live in Canton, Ohio, on Sunday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Hosted by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, this year’s game will feature the Virginia Union University Panthers and the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers.

The team of Troy Clardy, Anthony Herron, and AJ Ross will provide the network’s live broadcast coverage from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Scott Graham will host the pregame and halftime coverage live from Westwood One’s studios.

Troy Clardy will call all the action as play-by-play announcer. Clardy has served as an NFL and college football play-by-play announcer for Compass Media Networks, and was recently named the radio voice of Stanford University Athletics. He has also called ten different sports for the Pac-12 Network and hosted sports talk radio programs for terrestrial radio and Sirius XM.

Anthony Herron will serve as game analyst. Herron was a defensive end with the University of Iowa football team, where he earned All-Big Ten honorable mention as a senior. He played in the NFL and the Arena Football League before moving into coaching in the AFL. Since then, Herron has been a game and studio analyst for the Big Ten Network, the NFL Network, ESPN, CBS Sports, the Pac-12 Network, and NBC Sports. Herron has previously served as analyst for both the HBCU Legacy Bowl and the Bayou Classic.

AJ Ross will be the sideline reporter. Ross currently serves as sideline reporter for “The NFL on CBS” and for the network’s college football and basketball coverage. She has also served as sideline reporter for the HBCU All-Star Game and as a host of CBS Sports’ “We Need to Talk.”

Scott Graham will host the pregame and halftime coverage live from Westwood One’s studios. He has hosted the network’s NFL coverage for 14 years. He also currently is the play-by-play voice for Philadelphia Eagles preseason television games, and does play-by-play for Westwood One’s coverage of NCAA Basketball games, including March Madness.

Where to Listen

Westwood One’s coverage of the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic can be heard on terrestrial radio stations nationwide and via SiriusXM. The game can also be streamed online for free at on westwoodonesports.com . Additionally, fans can also access live audio via the Varsity App as well as Alexa-enabled devices by asking to “Open Westwood One Sports”. TuneIn premium subscribers can also hear all the action live.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio and the exclusive network audio broadcast partner to the NCAA – including Football; Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships and the Final Four; the Men’s and Women’s Frozen Four; the Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championship; and the Men’s and Women’s College World Series. In addition, Westwood One has been the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987, featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Twitter at twitter.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 403 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CBS Sports Radio, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact: Karen Glover | Westwood One | kglover@westwoodone.com