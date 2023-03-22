NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cumulus Media’s Westwood One (NASDAQ: CMLS), the largest audio network in the U.S. and the official network radio partner of the NCAA, will broadcast live coverage of the Men’s Sweet Sixteen on Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24 beginning at 6 p.m. ET each night.

Westwood One will also broadcast live coverage of the Men’s Elite Eight on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 as well as the NCAA Men’s Final Four® on Saturday, April 1 and the national championship game on Monday, April 3 in both English and Spanish.

Westwood One’s schedule for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight:

Sweet Sixteen Doubleheaders:

Thursday, March 23 at 6:00 p.m. ET (7) Michigan State vs. (3) Kansas State (8) Arkansas vs. (4) UConn (9) FAU vs. (4) Tennessee (3) Gonzaga vs. (2) UCLA

Friday, March 24 at 6:00 p.m. ET 5) San Diego State vs. (1) Alabama (5) Miami (FL) vs. (1) Houston (15) Princeton vs. (6) Creighton (3) Xavier vs. (2) Texas



Elite Eight Doubleheaders:

Saturday, March 25, 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 26, 1:30 p.m. ET

Where to Listen

Westwood One’s NCAA men’s tournament coverage can be heard on terrestrial radio stations nationwide and via SiriusXM, streamed online for free at NCAA.com/MarchMadness and on westwoodonesports.com. Additionally, the broadcasts will be available for free via the NCAA March Madness Live app or The Varsity Network app. Fans can also access live audio via Alexa-enabled devices by asking to “Open Westwood One Sports”. TuneIn premium subscribers can also hear all the action live.

Westwood One will produce an outstanding lineup of college basketball programming including Great Moments in Tournament History, a 60-second daily historical feature, plus one-hour preview shows The NCAA Tournament Today, The Final Four Show, and Championship Monday.

For a complete schedule of games, announcer bios, exclusive audio content, and a list of radio stations airing Westwood One’s broadcast of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championship, log on to westwoodonesports.com.

NCAA, First Four, Final Four, Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight, and March Madness are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Championships and the Final Four; it is also the exclusive provider of the Men’s and Women’s Frozen Four, the Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championship, and the Men’s and Women’s College World Series. Westwood One has been the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Twitter at twitter.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 404 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. The NCAA is proud to have AT&T, Capital One and Coca-Cola as official corporate champions and the following elite companies as official corporate partners: Aflac, Buffalo Wild Wings, Buick, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Great Clips, Invesco, LG, Marriott Bonvoy, Nabisco, Nissan, Pizza Hut, Reese’s, TurboTax, Unilever and Wendy’s.

