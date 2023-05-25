NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cumulus Media’s Westwood One, the official network radio partner of the NCAA, will broadcast the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Semifinals and Championship Games over the Memorial Day weekend. This year’s event will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dave Ryan will call all the action for the 11th time on network radio, and 17th time overall. Former Johns Hopkins midfielder Mark Dixon returns as game analyst for the tenth time. Evan Washburn of CBS Sports will serve as field reporter, and Brad Heller will host the pregame, halftime and postgame segments.

2023 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S LACROSSE BROADCAST SCHEDULE:

Semifinal Game One:

Penn State vs. Duke

Saturday, May 27 at 11:45 a.m. ET

Semifinal Game Two:

Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Saturday, May 27, following Game One

Championship Game:

Penn State/Duke winner vs. Notre Dame/Virginia winner

Monday, May 29 at 12:45 p.m. ET

Where to Listen

Westwood One’s complete coverage of the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse tournament can be heard on Westwood One terrestrial affiliates and via SiriusXM.

The broadcasts will also be streamed online for free at westwoodonesports.com. Fans can access live audio via Alexa-enabled devices by asking to “Open Westwood One Sports”. TuneIn.com premium subscribers can also hear all the action live.

Westwood One broadcasts some of the most exciting sporting events across multiple audio platforms. In addition to the Men’s Lacrosse Championship, Westwood One is also the exclusive provider of NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Championships and the Final Four; the Men’s Frozen Four; and the Men’s and Women’s College World Series. Westwood One has been the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. For more information, please visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

