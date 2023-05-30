Preliminary Round Broadcasts Air Thursday, June 1st through Monday, June 5th

Championship Series Coverage Begins Wednesday, June 7th

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cumulus Media’s Westwood One, the official network audio partner of the NCAA, will broadcast every game of the Women’s College World Series beginning with the preliminary games on Thursday, June 1, when eight teams will compete in a double elimination format. The two bracket survivors will meet in a best-of-three series beginning on Wednesday, June 7 to determine the NCAA champion. The Women’s College World Series will be held at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City for the 26th consecutive time and 33rd time overall.

The broadcast crews for the Women’s College World Series will feature Ryan Radtke and Chris Plank as play-by-play announcers; former Oklahoma and Team USA outfielder Destinee Martinez and Hall of Famer Leah (O’Brien) Amico will serve as the analysts. Amico was a three-time WCWS Champion while at Arizona and a three-time U.S. Olympic Softball Gold Medalist. She still holds the NCAA record for highest batting average in a single tournament, hitting .750 in 1994. Taylor Davis will be the field reporter for the best-of-three championship series.

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES BROADCAST SCHEDULE:

Preliminary Games: (all times Eastern) • Thursday, June 1 Tennessee vs. Alabama 12:00 p.m. • Thursday, June 1 Stanford vs. Oklahoma 2:30 p.m.^ • Thursday, June 1 Oklahoma St. vs Florida St. 7:00 p.m. • Thursday, June 1 Utah vs. Washington 9:30 p.m.^ • Friday, June 2 Game #5 7:00 p.m. • Friday, June 2 Game #6 9:30 p.m. • Saturday, June 3 Game #7 3:00 p.m. • Saturday, June 3 Game #8 7:00 p.m. • Sunday, June 4 Game #9 3:00 p.m. • Sunday, June 4 Game #10 7:00 p.m. • Monday, June 5 Game #11 12:00 p.m. • Monday, June 5 Game #12 2:30 p.m.* • Monday, June 5 Game #13 7:00 p.m. • Monday, June 5 Game #14 9:30 p.m.*

Championship Finals: • Wednesday, June 7 Finals Game #1 7:45 p.m. • Thursday, June 8 Finals Game #2 7:15 p.m. • Friday, June 9 Finals Game #3 7:45 p.m. *

^ Time is approximate

* If game is necessary

Where to Listen

Westwood One’s complete coverage of the Women’s College World Series can be heard on Westwood One terrestrial affiliates and via SiriusXM. The broadcasts will also be streamed online for free at westwoodonesports.com. Additionally, the broadcasts will be available for free via the NCAA Women’s College World Series app or The Varsity Network app.

Fans can also access live audio via Alexa-enabled devices by asking to “Open Westwood One Sports”. TuneIn.com premium subscribers can also hear all the action live.

Westwood One broadcasts some of the most exciting sporting events across multiple audio platforms. In addition to the Women’s College World Series, Westwood One is also the exclusive provider of NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Championships and the Final Four; the Men’s Frozen Four; and the Men’s Lacrosse Championship. Westwood One has been the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. For more information, please visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 404 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. The NCAA is proud to have AT&T, Capital One and Coca-Cola as official corporate champions and the following elite companies as official corporate partners: Aflac, Buffalo Wild Wings, Buick, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Great Clips, Invesco, LG, Marriott Bonvoy, Nabisco, Nissan, Pizza Hut, Reese’s, TurboTax, Unilever and Wendy’s.

