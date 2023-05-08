ATLANTA, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) announces that today it will launch the fourth installment of its new multi-week audio series, Your Music First, featuring Thirty Seconds To Mars’ new single, “Stuck,” on Concord Records. The multi-part series will air over the next four weeks across Cumulus’ Mainstream Rock and Alternative stations nationwide and will share exclusive behind-the-scenes stories and observations from vocalist Jared Leto, and his personal insights into making the single. “Stuck” is featured on Thirty Seconds To Mars’ sixth album, “It’s The End Of The World, But It’s A Beautiful Day.”

Jared Leto co-founded Thirty Seconds To Mars with his brother Shannon and has been driven by their intuitive creative interplay ever since. The siblings wrote hundreds of new songs remotely over the last several years and specifically carved out 10 for the new album, inspired by the gamut of emotions and experiences through which they’ve navigated in the five years since the release of their chart-topping previous album, “America.”

Greg Frey, VP of Music Partnerships, Cumulus Media, said: “Cumulus Media is thrilled to team with Concord to spotlight 30 Seconds To Mars’ new song “Stuck” as the next Your Music First campaign on our Mainstream Rock and Alternative stations. With their signature blend of power and passion, along with Jared Leto’s exclusive comments, listeners will be able to experience the electrifying new song in a fresh way.”

Angelo Scrobe, Senior Vice President of Promotion, Concord Label Group, commented: “On behalf of Concord and Jared Leto, we’re excited Cumulus Media has chosen Thirty Seconds To Mars’ “Stuck” to be a part of their creative initiative Your Music First series immediately after hearing the new music. Now, listeners will be able to experience Thirty Seconds To Mars’ new song “Stuck” through the forefront of daily music curation along with exclusive audio content from Jared Leto on Alternative and Rock stations across the country. Cumulus Media provided us a successful launch pad for “Stuck” to ignite the existing fan base as well as capturing a new audience for Thirty Seconds To Mars.”

Cumulus Media debuted the high-profile Your Music First campaign in February to highlight new music in a unique way by sharing with radio listeners the thoughts of the biggest stars in different formats in a series of revealing and exclusive vignettes across AC, Alternative, CHR, Country, Hot AC, Rock and Urban formats. The shows feature artist commentary on the song, with artists presenting different aspects of their song’s personal meaning, the inspiration behind the music, and insights on their life and career. Previous Your Music First campaigns have featured Valory Music Co. recording artist Thomas Rhett’s “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings),” Republic Records recording artist Shania Twain’s “Giddy Up!,” and Capitol Records Nashville recording artist Darius Rucker’s “Fires Don’t Start Themselves.”

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 404 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.