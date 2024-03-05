Former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s spokesman called Congress a “circus” filled with “clowns” in response to a House committee subpoenaing the former New York leader over his COVID-19 nursing home policies.
“Congress is officially a circus, and they are nothing but clowns,” Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said in a statement posted to X on Wednesday.
“This is on them, not us,” Azzopardi said in the statement. ̶
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Cuomo spokesman responds to House committee subpoena over COVID-19 nursing home policies: ‘Clowns’ - March 5, 2024
- Biden Energy Sec Granholm maintains cozy relationship with foreign and dark money-tied environmental groups - March 5, 2024
- Florida bills would allow Satanic priests to serve as volunteer chaplains in public schools - March 5, 2024