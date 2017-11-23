CUPE 2450 members reject last offer deal

NAKUSP, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CUPE 2450 members have overwhelmingly rejected the Village of Nakusp’s ‘last offer’ in a vote administered this morning by the Labour Relations Board at the request of the Village.

Nineteen of 23 eligible voters participated, voting 89 percent in favour of rejection.

CUPE 2450 President Andy Cruden says that the union is disappointed that the Village would choose to force a last offer vote instead of continuing with negotiations.

“Today our members clearly said that they are only willing to accept a fair and reasonable collective agreement. We hope that given this result both the Village and City Council will reconsider their position at the bargaining table,” says Cruden. “There are only a few outstanding issues left to be negotiated and we believe we are extremely close to reaching an agreement.”

Key outstanding issues include wages, market adjustments for select positions and retroactive pay for all members (both active and non-active).

“We want the community to know that the union is prepared to resume negotiations as soon as possible and that we have already reached out to the Village and offered further dates for negotiations,” adds Cruden.

Negotiations between the Village and CUPE 2450 started 28 months ago.

CUPE 2450 represents approximately 20 members who provide vital community services for residents and businesses in Nakusp.

Contact:

Kathryn Davies, CUPE Communications Representative: 250-886-6502 or [email protected]

Andy Cruden, CUPE 2450 President: 250-265-1762