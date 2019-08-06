CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Eastern District of New York against Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS OCTOBER 4, 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (Other OTC: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”) securities between November 21, 2018 and July 22, 2019 (the “Class Period”).

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Curaleaf, on its website and social media pages, marketed its CBD products to be used as drugs and dietary supplements, contrary to law;



Curaleaf also sold unapproved animal drugs on its website;



such conduct would result in a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”); and



as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On July 22, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent a warning letter to Curaleaf stating that several of the Company’s CBD products sold on the Company’s website were “misbranded drugs” in violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

On this news, Curaleaf’s stock price fell $0.54, or over 7%, to close at $7.40 per share on July 23, 2019.

