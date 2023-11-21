PALM SPRINGS, CA, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Today, CuraScientific Corp, (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: CSTF) announces that the Company’s subsidiary, Cal Care Grp. Inc., will be opening its wholesale retail store in Palm Desert on December 1, 2023.

William Reed, Chairman & CEO, stated, “Our cannabis division, Cal Care Grp, owns and operates JW Brands in the Palm Desert area of Southern California. Opening a cannabis wholesale retail store can be a lucrative business opportunity, but it also comes with various legal and operational considerations. Our team has projected $2M in 2024 revenue with the new wholesale store. We have established relationships with cannabis growers, cultivators, and manufacturers to secure a consistent and high-quality supply of products. We also have our own extraction facility and have a variety of products to offer, including flower, edibles, concentrates, and more. Our marketing strategy will promote our store and build brand awareness.”

ABOUT CURASCIENTIFIC CORP: CuraScientific is an alternative lifestyle company that owns and operates Cal Care Grp, Inc.; a multi-location licensed company for distribution, manufacturing and delivery of cannabis that offers innovative products to the discerning, high-end customer market, producing a full suite of premium, artisanal cannabis products sold under its consumer brands, ‘JW Brands’ and ‘Chad Enterprises’. Cal Care Grp is a vertically-integrated cannabis company that applies pharmaceutical industry standards to developing, cultivating, producing, and dispensing medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in California. The company owns Kava Bars under its brand name RZDxWLVS, Inc. (Raised by Wolves) with multi-location kava bars in Palm Desert, California and the Las Vegas, Nevada location scheduled for the Fall-2023.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company’s need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company’s business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:

William Reed, Chairman and CEO

75140 Saint Charles Place

Palm Desert, CA 92211

http://curascientificcorp.com

(909) 435-1642

info@curascientificcorp.com

Source: CuraScientific Corp.