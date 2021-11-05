Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Curating the Acoustic Journey at One Vanderbilt

Curating the Acoustic Journey at One Vanderbilt

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

How does NYC sound from 1,401 feet?

One Vanderbilt’s SUMMIT

One Vanderbilt's SUMMIT

One Vanderbilt’s SUMMIT

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acoustics played a key role in the development of One Vanderbilt’s SUMMIT. Kenzo Digital, the immersive storyteller, has taken the 1,401-foot-high canvas of SUMMIT and created one of the largest, most mind-bending art experiences in the world. Acoustically, Cerami’s role was to give him that canvas.

The journey to “Air” (a mirrored 600 square meter space offering unprecedented views of Manhattan) is built around the concept of creating an immersive experience using sight and sound. Mixing sound, lighting, and production design, the complex interplay between the mirrors and skyline creates the impression of limitless space.

Cerami was brought in to make sure that the acoustic fidelity of Kenzo Digital’s vision was brought to life while maintaining the acoustic integrity of the building. Because sound is subjective (in other words, you have to hear it for yourself), Cerami’s team of acoustic and simulation experts were able to take the output of complex calculations and turn them into subjective experiences from the entry level up to the SUMMIT, using our 3D modeling software. This allowed SL Green, the developers, to “experience” each space before it was built.

Perhaps the biggest acoustic challenge was the floor-to-ceiling mirrors that make up “Air.” Not surprisingly, mirrors create huge challenges for acoustic designers (due to these surfaces being acoustically, as well as visually, reflective) and it was up to Cerami to guide the design team on what to expect in the finished space. Cerami simulated the acoustic experience in a full-scale mockup of the space, adding in the effect of various levels of occupancy, to educate and guide the design team.

Of particular concern was how to ensure the dramatic music emanating from the SUMMIT elevators would not permeate the building’s core shafts and impact tenant floors as they travel between the Welcome Zone and SUMMIT areas throughout the day. This was accomplished by acoustically modeling the elevator as it passes by each tenant floor using the source audio track. These results were presented as a Virtual Reality simulation for their clients’ approval and sign off.

Much is being made about the SUMMIT, but the same acoustic care was given to all 73 floors of the base building and first-class amenities throughout. This included the challenge to create an intimate setting inside Le Pavillon, Daniel Boulud’s modern ground floor restaurant featuring 40-foot ceiling heights. Among Cerami’s solutions was a custom cantilevered acoustic ceiling, creating a vibe that changes from expansive to intimate, as guests make their way to their tables, ensuring the ability to carry on conversations once seated.

ceramiassociates.com is the world’s largest woman-led acoustics and technology company, helping solve noise, vibration and connectivity issues for 56 years. Cerami works with world-class architects and developers on their iconic projects and has deep experience controlling sound in corporate headquarters, museums, airports, and life science facilities, globally.

Contact gsheffler@ceramiassociates.com 

Related Images

Image 1: One Vanderbilt’s SUMMIT

1401 sensory experience

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • One Vanderbilt’s SUMMIT

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.