CURE Media Group named Abbey Kaler, M.S., APRN, FNP-C, CMSRN, as winner of the 2023 Extraordinary Healer® award for oncology nursing. (L-R) Kristie L. Kahl, Vice President of Content, MJH Life Sciences; Ginny Kirklin, MPH; Abbey Kaler, M.S., APRN, FNP-C, CMSRN, 2023 Extraordinary Healer® award winner; Alexandra Frenzel, patient advocate and metastatic breast cancer patient, and Shannon Miller, Olympic gymnast and ovarian cancer survivor, and the event’s keynote speaker. Photo credit: Tammy Blalock

Kaler was recognized for her remarkable contributions in oncology care

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CURE®, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates and research that reaches more than 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers, has named Abbey Kaler, MS, APRN, FNP-C, CMSRN, the winner of the 2023 Extraordinary Healer award. At an awards ceremony at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter on the River Walk, Kaler was recognized for her tremendous dedication, expertise and helpfulness in caring for patients. Shannon Miller, seven-time Olympic medalist and cancer survivor, served as the event’s keynote speaker.

(L-R) Kristie L. Kahl, Vice President of Content, MJH Life Sciences; Ginny Kirklin, MPH; Abbey Kaler, M.S., APRN, FNP-C, CMSRN, 2023 Extraordinary Healer® award winner; Alexandra Frenzel, patient advocate and metastatic breast cancer patient, and Shannon Miller, Olympic gymnast and ovarian cancer survivor, and the event’s keynote speaker. Photo credit: Tammy Blalock

“We are honored to celebrate the exceptional oncology nurses who demonstrate unwavering commitment to their patients,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of CURE Media Group. “CURE Media Group is delighted to hold this event to convey sincere appreciation to nurses like Abbey, who serve as the healing champions that patients and their families rely on during these times.”

Kaler is an advanced registered nurse practitioner navigator at the Advanced Breast Cancer Program at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Kaler earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at Baptist Health Sciences University in Memphis, Tennessee. After graduating, she became a clinical nurse on a general internal medicine unit at MD Anderson. During this time, she worked with patients in phase 1 clinical trials. In 2015, she earned a master’s degree and family nurse practitioner certification at MD Anderson.

Kaler was inspired to enter the nursing field after her experience with juvenile pilocytic astrocytoma, a rare brain tumor, when she was 9 years old. In fact, she works at the institution where she received care as a child. Kaler is in her second year of a doctorate program while still working full time at MD Anderson. Kaler loves being part of a patient’s support structure while creating relationships with them.

“Oncology nurses play a critically important role in patient care, and Johnson & Johnson has a proud heritage of advocating for and empowering all nurses to drive transformative health change,” said Tyrone Brewer, President, Janssen U.S. Oncology. “We are proud to continue to sponsor the CURE® Extraordinary Healer® awards that highlights exceptional contributions from the oncology nursing community and provides a platform through which we can celebrate these achievements.”

“Incyte congratulates Abbey Kaler for this well-deserved recognition, along with the other finalists of the 2023 Extraordinary Healer® awards, who inspire us with their dedication to supporting patients through their cancer journey,” said Barry Flannelly, Executive Vice President and General Manager, North America, Incyte. “Oncology nurses are an essential part of a patient’s care team, and we are proud to support and recognize the work of these leaders who meet every challenge as an opportunity to find meaningful solutions for those living with cancer.”

Congratulations to Abbey Kaler and the other finalists of the 2023 Extraordinary Healer® Award.

This year’s Extraordinary Healer event had 43 nominations. Kaler was nominated by Ginny Kirklin, MPH, on behalf of the Advanced Breast Cancer Program Steering Committee, advocates and patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center. The other 2023 finalists were Kerry O’Neil, B.S.N., RN, OCN, a nursing manager at City of Hope in Newport Beach, California, and Mary Colasuonno, B.S.N., RN, BMTCN, a registered nurse at City of Hope National Medical Center in Duarte, California.

Founded in 2007, the annual Extraordinary Healer award has received hundreds of nominations and it continues to grow each year. The men and women honored by the award have been nominated by colleagues, patients, friends, and family of outstanding oncology nurses throughout the country.

This event is supported by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson and Incyte.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research, and education. CURE® has become the most widely distributed and read consumer publication in the United States for patients with cancer, survivors and their caregivers. The platform includes its industry-leading website curetoday.com; innovative video programs; a series of educational and inspirational events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

At Janssen, we’re creating a future where disease is a thing of the past. We’re the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, working tirelessly to make that future a reality for patients everywhere by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart. We focus on areas of medicine where we can make the biggest difference: Cardiovascular & Metabolism, Immunology, Infectious Diseases & Vaccines, Neuroscience, Oncology and Pulmonary Hypertension.

About Incyte

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

Media Contact:

Lauren Garafola

MJH Life Sciences

lgarafola@mjhlifesciences.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e054f5a8-0b93-4bfc-949b-da290b0ee000