Annual event recognizes patients, healthcare professionals and caregivers for their outstanding efforts in bringing understanding, compassion, and strength to the myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN) community

CURE Media Group announces winners of the 2022 MPN Heroes Recognition Program Eight patients, healthcare professionals and caregivers will be honored at the Dec. 9 MPN Heroes recognition ceremony for their outstanding contributions to the myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN) community. The winners are: Mayra D. Andújar Delgado, Justine Hallahan, Dr. Naveen Pemmaraju, Dr. Raajit Rampal, Jessica Kuhns, Natasha Johnson, Dr. Steven Applebaum and Dr. Ghaith Abu-Zeinah.

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to providing cancer updates and research to the more than one million patients, survivors, and caregivers, today announced the recipients of the 2022 MPN Heroes® Recognition Program. Now in its 10th year, the program has recognized the individuals and organizations that have dedicated themselves to improving the lives of people with myeloproliferative neoplasms, or MPNs.

“These incredible heroes have truly dedicated themselves to improving the lives of people with MPNs,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of CURE Media Group. “This year marks the tenth anniversary of the MPN Heroes® Recognition Program, and we are honored to recognize these individuals who have made a difference in MPN care.”

The recipients of the 2022 MPN Heroes® Recognition Program are:

Mayra D. Andújar Delgado, who is a fierce advocate for patients in the MPN community. Her strong voice for raising MPN awareness can be heard on the radio and social media, in support groups, and at local 5K runs in which she participates.

Justine Hallahan , who knows the importance of normalcy and selfless support when caring for someone with polycythemia vera (PV). As Justine continued to take care of her mother's life partner, Matt, she and her mother learned more about PV from his healthcare professionals and the resources available on Voices of MPN.

Dr. Naveen Pemmaraju , who is a true leader in the research and treatment of MPNs at MD Anderson Cancer Center. He strives to improve awareness and knowledge of MPNs through social media, and to elevate the quality of care for his patients and their family members through his advocacy, education, and support activities.

Dr. Raajit Rampal , who is a hematologist-oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center where he specializes in the treatment of MPNs and leukemia. He is committed to improving the outcomes of people affected by these blood cancers, giving hope to patients in the MPN community by explaining that there is highly collaborative work underway to advance the science of MPN understanding, care, and treatment.

Jessica Kuhns , who is an active, vocal, and incredibly supportive member of the MPN community. After her diagnosis with an unspecified MPN, Jessica has become a foundational member of several support groups and has raised awareness and money for MPN research.

Natasha Johnson , who is an Advanced Oncology Nurse Practitioner at Moffitt Cancer Center, where she cares for people living with MPNs with kindness, patience, and humanity. Natasha also speaks at conferences to educate other healthcare professionals about MPN care, research, and treatment.

Dr. Steven Applebaum , who is a dedicated MPN Specialist who helps his patients develop an investment in their own treatment journey. He often reminds his patients that living with an MPN does not have to come at the expense of living a full life.

Dr. Ghaith Abu-Zeinah, who is a passionate and tireless champion for MPN research and dedicated to helping people living with MPNs. Dr. Abu-Zeinah has also worked with the Cancer Research & Treatment Fund Medical Advisory Board to evolve the Richard T. Silver, MD Myeloproliferative Neoplasm Center at Weill Cornell Medicine, grown referrals of MPN patients, and developed annual patient symposiums for people with MPNs.

Ten years ago, the MPN Heroes® Recognition Program was created in the spirit of fostering community and recognizing patients, healthcare professionals, caregivers, advocates, and organizations that bring understanding, compassion, and strength to the MPN community. The recognition ceremony is an event of gratitude and celebration for the heroes who have made a significant impact in the lives of patients with MPNs.

Incyte Corporation partners with CURE Media Group to support the program, with CURE® hosting the annual MPN Heroes recognition ceremony. Supporting the MPN community is an ongoing priority for Incyte, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines.

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research, and education. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, CURE® has become the most widely distributed and read consumer publication in the United States for patients with cancer, survivors, and their caregivers. The platform includes its industry-leading website curetoday.com; innovative video programs; a series of educational and inspirational events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

