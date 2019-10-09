CURE Pharmaceutical [OTCQB:CURR] Debuts CUREform Drug Delivery Line Adding Chewables and Emulsions

Alternative dosage demand drives company’s manufacturing expansion

OXNARD, Calif., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC: CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, announces the expansion of its oral drug delivery product line creating CUREform™ which includes CUREfilm®, one of the most advanced oral thin films on the market today. The new line adds CUREpods™ chewables and emulsions to meet increased demand for alternative dosage forms that can improve solubility and absorption.

“Building on the market demand for CUREfilm for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications, we are expanding our oral formulation platform to redefine how medications are delivered and experienced,” said Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE Pharmaceutical. “We are broadening our manufacturing footprint due to growing market awareness for our ability to deliver formulations at scale.”

CUREform solutions seek to increase drug bioavailability, protect from degradation and offer better palatability through taste masking. The company’s technology includes the new CUREpods, which is a novel chewable delivery system, as well as nano and microemulsions that can be incorporated into various finished dosage forms, including CUREfilm. These technologies complement CUREfilm to enable the delivery of a wider range of active ingredients, including fat-soluble ingredients, as well as higher doses. The combined technologies provide opportunities for both immediate and controlled-release drug delivery.

To meet the increased market demand, CURE will be expanding its manufacturing footprint by 50%, adding new blending, casting and packaging equipment to handle new drug delivery forms at scale. CURE is equipped with a cGMP 25,000 square feet production plant in Oxnard, CA for its manufacturing.

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety, and the patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CURE has a full-service cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer and manufacturer of a patented and proprietary delivery systems (CUREform™), including CUREfilm® one of the most advanced oral thin film on the market today. CURE is developing an array of products in innovative delivery platforms and partners with wellness brands, dietary supplement, biotech and pharmaceutical companies. CURE has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector with partnerships in the U.S., Canada, and Israel. The company’s mission is to improve people’s lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced.

For more information about CURE Pharmaceutical, please visit its website at www.curepharma.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the ability to successfully market our products, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of other product research and development efforts, potential product characteristics and indications, marketing approvals and launches of other products, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the acceptance and demand of new pharmaceutical products, the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the Company’s judgment as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of our securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.