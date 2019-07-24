CURE Pharmaceutical [OTCQB:CURR] Secures Patent on High Loading of Active Ingredient in Oral Thin Films

Breaking News
OXNARD, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC:CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, today announced the allowance of U.S. Application No. 13/890,875. The new patent builds on one of CURE’s key technology differentiators – loading higher amounts of drug active on an oral thin film (OTF) using its proprietary drug delivery system, CUREfilm™.

“The challenge with oral soluble film technology is creating a fast-dissolving and pleasant-tasting film that packs a high dose of medication – 50mg or higher per unit,” said Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE Pharmaceutical. “Now, we can enable oral film compositions containing more than 30% of active ingredient, which can achieve flavor masking, protection from degradation, and increased transmucosal absorption.”

The new patent covers methods of preparing edible thin films that can deliver high doses of active ingredients that are encapsulated using lipids to form micelles or liposomes. This enables CURE to differentiate its OTF product for specific drug opportunities such as cannabidiol and sildenafil oral soluble films.

About CURE Pharmaceutical
CURE Pharmaceutical is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety, and the patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CURE has a full-service cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer and manufacturer of a patented and proprietary delivery system (CUREfilm™), one of the most advanced oral thin film on the market today. CURE is developing an array of products in innovative delivery platforms and partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies. CURE has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector with partnerships in the U.S., Canada, and Israel. The company’s mission is to improve people’s lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced.

For more information about CURE Pharmaceutical, please visit its website at www.curepharma.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the ability to successfully market our products, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of other product research and development efforts, potential product characteristics and indications, marketing approvals and launches of other products, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the acceptance and demand of new pharmaceutical products, the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the Company’s judgment as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of our securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact:
Ashley Ray
[email protected]
310.824.9000 (office), 919.630.5508 (cell)

