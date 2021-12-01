Cureatr Launches Updated Website to Reflect Company and Market Trends

Cureatr launches updated website to deliver a more valuable user experience, address key market challenges, and highlight new services and services

New York, NY, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cureatr, Inc., a medication management optimization, tech-enabled services company, today announced that it has launched an updated version of its website to bring focus to the significant traction the company is gaining in helping health plans and at-risk provider organizations with its Medication Reconciliation Post-Discharge (MRP) clinical telepharmacy service offering, alongside other clinical telepharmacy services triggered by or enabled by the company’s real-time data assets.

Since refocusing its mission in 2019 to repairing the U.S.’s $528 billion suboptimal medication management problem, Cureatr has deployed the most usable and effective software into the hands of their customers and their own compassionate clinicians so that the right clinical interventions are made at the right time to optimize medication use. As the market has evolved, Cureatr’s mission and vision have remained the same, but its understanding of the problem, how to address it, and how to communicate customer value has evolved. Their new website is designed to communicate more effectively and provide a more seamless experience.

First, the new website highlights Cureatr’s ongoing expansion of its telepharmacy clinic and better describes its clinical services offerings. While many of Cureatr’s provider customers gain value from its industry-leading data and technology tools in providing them the right information to optimize medication management, their health plan customers gain value from those tools in the hands of Cureatr’s team of clinical pharmacists. The expansion of the telepharmacy clinic’s services includes MRP, improving adherence measures, deprescribing, and comprehensive medication management – critically, these are services that depend on Cureatr’s unique set of real-time data in order for the interventions to improve patient outcomes.

The updated website also better addresses each of the three beneficiaries of the company’s solutions more directly, with specific messaging and content for providers, payors, and, most importantly, patients.

Finally, the company has learned that while several of its software’s capabilities can help solve suboptimal medication management, the true value of Cureatr’s solutions and services is not its capabilities but how it solves the different challenges associated with medication management. The new website focuses on challenges and solutions rather than the capabilities of its clinic and software. The core components of suboptimal medication management that Cureatr has chosen to focus its efforts on are medication reconciliation (particularly as triggered by an admission or a discharge), medication non-adherence, unnecessary polypharmacy, and condition-specific medication management. The new site discusses each of these challenges and how Cureatr’s unique and superior blend of data, technology, and clinical telepharmacists address them.

“Cureatr’s mission, our why, remains unchanged,” said Richard Resnick, Cureatr’s CEO. “As the market has evolved, how we accomplish our mission and what we do to accomplish it has evolved. What we focus on doing now is providing provider and payer organizations with the best clinical telepharmacy services on the market and how we accomplish this is through empowering our world-class team with the best data and technology to perform these assessments. Our new website clearly communicates these changes while providing a simplified and more valuable experience for our audiences.”

About Cureatr

Cureatr is a tech-enabled, clinical telepharmacy dedicated to repairing the United States’ $528 Billion suboptimal medication management problem by helping health plans, healthcare organizations, and patients make sure medications are taken appropriately, effectively, and most of all, safely. Cureatr address suboptimal medication management with an army of board-approved, residency trained, clinical telepharmacists, with years of expertise in medication administration safety and effectiveness, working night and day on the phone, video, email, and secure text message. Our team is armed with unparalleled software and real-time data on patients’ clinical backgrounds and medication to improve medication reconciliation and adherence, decrease unnecessary polypharmacy, and improve chronic care management. Why? Because we believe that when patient medication data is simple, accessible, and transparent at the point of care, patients can be treated from the big picture of overall health and happiness.

Visit cureatr.com to learn more.

CONTACT: Jake Behnke, Director, Marketing Cureatr, Inc. JakeBehnke@cureatr.com