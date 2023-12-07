The E-Commerce Platform Offers Specialty Collectibles and Digital Advent Calendars in time for the Holidays

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curiosity Ink Media , the original storytelling and Intellectual Property (IP)-generating subsidiary of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), and its e-commerce platform, Santa.com have reached an agreement with American Greetings, one of the world’s largest greeting cards companies, to offer holiday-related products in its highly trafficked Gift Shop .

Available now for purchase, American Greetings’ popular digital Jacquie Lawson Edwardian Advent Calendar is an annual favorite for all age groups. From decorating a Christmas tree to weaving tapestries, the calendar features a huge variety of digital games, puzzles, books and more. Every day, a numbered ornament will be clickable, revealing a beautiful animation or creative activity.

A high-utility resource, Santa.com helps families globally create a magical yuletide experience with gift options, including home goods, journals, calendars, stationery items, as well as some of Santa’s favorite candy and baked goods.

About Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is the original storytelling and Intellectual Property (IP)-generating subsidiary of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Fueled by imagination, creativity and a clear focus on commercial franchise potential, the Hollywood-based kids and family entertainment group specializes in feature films (Santa.com, The Pirate Princess, Thunderous); linear and streaming series (Cats vs Pickles, Hey Fuzzy Yellow, Denver the Last Dinosaur); publishing (Baldwin’s Big Adventure, PAW Patrol: Pawsome Puppets), digital and e-commerce platforms (Santa.com); franchise-building and licensing partnerships (Cats vs Pickles, VS World, Denver the Last Dinosaur). Curiosity Ink Media’s library of entertainment properties is designed to amass ongoing value for the company and its partners.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit https://gromsocial.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s website at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.