ST. LOUIS, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curium, a global leader in nuclear medicine, announced today the successful completion of patient enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 ECLIPSE trial.

ECLIPSE is a Phase 3, multi-center, open-label, randomized clinical trial comparing the safety and efficacy of 177Lu-PSMA I&T versus hormone therapy in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The ECLIPSE trial enrolled over 400 patients, ahead of schedule, across 51 trial sites in the United States and Europe.

Sakir Mutevelic, MD, MSc, Chief Medical Officer at Curium said: “We are proud to announce the completion of enrollment in the ECLIPSE trial, and would like to thank the patients, trial investigators, clinical research partners and our Curium cross-functional teams for their dedication and commitment. We are looking forward to delivering the study results once the data matures.”

Michael Patterson, CEO, North America commented: “Curium is committed to advancing radioligand treatment options for patients with prostate cancer. Our proven ability to reliably manufacture and distribute nuclear medicine products across the globe is at the core of our business. We are excited to continue to build on our trusted relationships with nuclear medicine physicians and their staffs while advancing the scientific knowledge leveraged by oncologists, radiation oncologists, and urologists to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.”

For more information about the ECLIPSE trial (NCT05204927): www.eclipseclinicaltrial.org.

For questions regarding the ECLIPSE Trial, please email: ECLIPSE@curiumpharma.com.

