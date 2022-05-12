Curium Confirms No Supply Challenges of 177Lu-PSMA-I&T for ECLIPSE Trial

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curium confirmed today no supply challenges of 177Lu-PSMA-I&T for the Phase 3 ECLIPSE clinical trial (NCT05204927), evaluating Lutetium 177Lu-PSMA-I&T treatment compared to the standard of care hormone therapy in men with metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC). Curium continues to provide clinical trial supply, and enroll patients in the ECLIPSE clinical trial with no disruptions.

“Earlier this month we announced significant progress in our ECLIPSE clinical trial. We are enrolling eligible patients into our study of 177Lu-PSMA-I&T without disruption, which is a testament to our surety of supply.   Reliability is a core competency for Curium and is fundamental to fulfilling our purpose of redefining the experience of cancer through our trusted legacy in nuclear medicine,” said Renaud Dehareng, Curium’s Group CEO.

“We are thrilled to be able to reliably support our patients, investigators and clinical trial sites,” said Sakir Mutevelic, MD, Curium’s Chief Medical Officer. “We remain committed to patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.”     

For more information about the ECLIPSE Trial, visit Curium’s Clinical Trial website https://www.curiumpharma.com/clinical-trials/ or contact Curium’s Clinical Trial team directly at ECLIPSE@curiumpharma.com with questions or to locate a clinical trial site near you.

About Curium

Curium is the world’s largest nuclear medicine company. We develop, manufacture and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name ‘Curium’ honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit curiumpharma.com.

For more information about this press release, please contact Sandy Borgschulte sandy.borgschulte@curiumpharma.com or 314.954.6637.  

