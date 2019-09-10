Breaking News
Home / Top News / Curo Compensation and RewardSmarter Partnership Brings Global Pay Equity Analytics to Nordic Markets

Curo Compensation and RewardSmarter Partnership Brings Global Pay Equity Analytics to Nordic Markets

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Curo and RewartSmarter Join Forces to Provide Access to Market Leading Compensation Management and Pay Equity Software & Analytics

BOSTON and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curo Compensation Limited (Curo), an industry leader in total compensation management technology, today shared details of its new relationship with RewardSmarter, a Swedish company offering compensation & benefits consulting services and tools.

With Curo and RewardSmarter, multinational organizations, operating in Sweden and other Nordic countries, will gain access to market-leading compensation management and global pay equity tracking software. For salary reviews and pay equity analytics Curo and RewardSmarter will deliver a combination of market leading software, consulting services and data insights to clients throughout the region. This will enable organisations to understand their global pay equity benchmarks and provide them with the visibility and analytics needed to stay at the forefront of the emerging requirements of global pay equity legislation and manage associated compliance risks. This will help ensure that clients’ corporate and employer brands reflect both the principles and practice of pay equity and pay transparency.

Rogerio Albelo, Head of Alliances for Curo, said, “Acknowledging the needs of the largest Nordics organisations to identify global pay gaps, report on them and also address the root causes of such pay discrepancies, we are thrilled to establish a partnership with RewardSmarter. They bring a deep understanding of the Nordics market and specialist knowledge of the reward industry. Combined with Curo technology, this is both compelling and differentiated proposition in this region”

Mattias Klefbaeck, the founder of RewardSmarter, shared, “RewardSmarter is known by most of the largest companies in Sweden and the Nordic markets. Working with Curo will further expand the RewardSmarter footprint while making certain that our multinational clients have access to the best technology to deliver global pay equity benchmarks and analytics across different geographies, employee populations and protected categories.”

Curo works with several global partners, combining local industry experience with its best-of-breed compensation management technology. To learn more, visit https://www.curocomp.com/global-partners.  

About Curo Compensation Limited | www.curocomp.com
Curo is a market-leading provider of compensation management software. Curo has developed a highly configurable and scalable compensation management software solution called CuroEnterprise, which enables customers to manage their pay review cycle efficiently and securely in accordance with agreed, and often complex, compensation plans. The company sells globally and has an impressive client list. CuroEnterprise is currently used to manage compensation reviews for over 300,000 employees, in 130 currencies, across 150 countries.

About RewardSmarter | https://rewardsmarter.com
RewardSmarter was founded in 2017 and is a small consulting firm with extensive experience in the Compensation & Benefit field, both in Sweden and abroad. We have a large network within the industry and collaborate with selected partners who offer services which complement our expertise.

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact for Curo:
Kate Achille
The Devon Group
+1-732-706-0123, ext. 703
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.