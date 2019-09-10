Curo Compensation and RewardSmarter Partnership Brings Global Pay Equity Analytics to Nordic Markets

Curo and RewartSmarter Join Forces to Provide Access to Market Leading Compensation Management and Pay Equity Software & Analytics

BOSTON and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curo Compensation Limited (Curo), an industry leader in total compensation management technology, today shared details of its new relationship with RewardSmarter , a Swedish company offering compensation & benefits consulting services and tools.

With Curo and RewardSmarter, multinational organizations, operating in Sweden and other Nordic countries, will gain access to market-leading compensation management and global pay equity tracking software. For salary reviews and pay equity analytics Curo and RewardSmarter will deliver a combination of market leading software, consulting services and data insights to clients throughout the region. This will enable organisations to understand their global pay equity benchmarks and provide them with the visibility and analytics needed to stay at the forefront of the emerging requirements of global pay equity legislation and manage associated compliance risks. This will help ensure that clients’ corporate and employer brands reflect both the principles and practice of pay equity and pay transparency.

Rogerio Albelo , Head of Alliances for Curo, said, “Acknowledging the needs of the largest Nordics organisations to identify global pay gaps, report on them and also address the root causes of such pay discrepancies, we are thrilled to establish a partnership with RewardSmarter. They bring a deep understanding of the Nordics market and specialist knowledge of the reward industry. Combined with Curo technology, this is both compelling and differentiated proposition in this region”

Mattias Klefbaeck , the founder of RewardSmarter, shared, “RewardSmarter is known by most of the largest companies in Sweden and the Nordic markets. Working with Curo will further expand the RewardSmarter footprint while making certain that our multinational clients have access to the best technology to deliver global pay equity benchmarks and analytics across different geographies, employee populations and protected categories.”

Curo works with several global partners, combining local industry experience with its best-of-breed compensation management technology. To learn more, visit https://www.curocomp.com/global-partners .

About Curo Compensation Limited | www.curocomp.com

Curo is a market-leading provider of compensation management software. Curo has developed a highly configurable and scalable compensation management software solution called CuroEnterprise, which enables customers to manage their pay review cycle efficiently and securely in accordance with agreed, and often complex, compensation plans. The company sells globally and has an impressive client list. CuroEnterprise is currently used to manage compensation reviews for over 300,000 employees, in 130 currencies, across 150 countries.

About RewardSmarter | https://rewardsmarter.com

RewardSmarter was founded in 2017 and is a small consulting firm with extensive experience in the Compensation & Benefit field, both in Sweden and abroad. We have a large network within the industry and collaborate with selected partners who offer services which complement our expertise.

