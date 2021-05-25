Curran Investment Management Ranked Top 10 Across 5 Different Categories By PSN Informa As Of 1st Quarter 2021

Albany, NY, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curran Investment Management (CIM) has been awarded a PSN Top Guns distinction for their Curran Core Growth Equity strategy by Informa Financial Intelligence’s PSN manager database, North America’s longest running database of investment managers for the period ending March 31, 2021.

“It’s a challenge to continue outperforming in both rising and falling markets while adhering to a low portfolio turnover investment philosophy.” ~ Kevin T. Curran, CFA, President, Curran Investment Management

Designations for Curran Investment Management’s Curran Core Growth Equity Strategy Include:

Bull/Bear Master, ranked #2 within the Large Core Equity Universe among 248 investment strategies and 154 firms based on Upside/Downside Capture Ratio over the prior 3 years

#1 total return 3-year period out of 248 strategies and 154 firms in the 4-star category within the Large Core Equity Universe

#3 total return 3-year period out of 248 strategies and 154 firms in the 3-star category within the Large Core Equity Universe

Bull/Bear Master, ranked #2 within the US Core Universe among 657 strategies and 280 firms based on Upside/Downside Capture Ratio over the prior 3 years

#4 total return out of 657 strategies and 280 firms in the 4-star category within the US Core Universe

#10 total return out of 657 strategies and 280 firms within the 3-star category within the US Core Universe

Top Gun firms are awarded a rating ranging from one to six stars, with the number of stars representing continued performance over time.

In the 4-star category, the Curran Core Growth Equity Strategy must have an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Moreover, products must have returns greater than the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. The peer groups were created using the information collected through the PSN investment manager questionnaire and uses only gross of fee returns. PSN Top Guns investment managers must claim that they are GIPs compliant. The top ten returns for the latest three-year period then become the TOP GUNS.

In the 3-star category, the Curran Core Growth Equity Strategy had one of the top ten returns for the three-year period in their respective universes.

To achieve a Bull/Bear Master ranking, managers must outperform their benchmark during periods of up markets and decline less than the benchmark during periods of down markets.

Top Guns rankings, recognize manager achievement and outperformance measured against their benchmarks. The complete list of PSN Top Guns can be located at Zephyr’s PSN Universe Database. PSN is widely used by institutions and consultants in finding and tracking investment manager performance.

CIM is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Albany, NY, serving both individual and institutional clients. CIM manages $538 million in assets as of March 31, 2021.

For more information, visit www.curranllc.com

Past Performance does not guarantee future results. The information herein is considered to be obtained from reference sources deemed reliable. All Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

About Informa Investment Solutions

For more information about Zephyr’s PSN Separately Managed Accounts data, visit: https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/psn-sma.

