Randolph Pinna, CEO of the Group, stated, “The first quarter of 2023 demonstrated strong year-over-year growth as we continue to see increased demand for international travel. We are also seeing a return to more traditional seasonality in travel patterns, which historically has translated into Q1 being the weakest quarter and Q3 being the strongest as it relates to banknote revenue. We anticipate that pattern will reoccur in 2023, supported by continued year-over-year growth as international travel is expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels during this year. We maintain our focus in executing against our strategic plan, in which significant investments are being made in our people, infrastructure and technology platforms to support more efficient future growth. The first quarter marked the successful transition to our new organizational structure that took effect on November 1, 2022, and I am confident that we have the right team and systems to achieve our vision of being the preferred provider of foreign exchange solutions.”

Financial Highlights for the three-months ended January 31, 2023, compared to the three-months ended January 31, 2022:

Revenue increased 32% or $4.0 million to $16.5 million for the three-month period ended January 31, 2023, as compared to $12.5 million in the three-month period ending January 31, 2022. The Banknotes product line accounted for $13.0 million of the revenue, an increase of 26% over the prior year. The Payments product line represented $3.5 million of the revenue, an increase of 60% over the prior year;

Net operating income decreased to $2.7 million for the three-month period ended January 31, 2023, from a net operating income of $3.1 million in the same period in the prior year;

Net income increased to $1.6 million in the three-month period ended January 31, 2023, from a net income of $1.5 million in the same period in the prior year;

Earnings per share was $0.25 on a basic and $0.24 on a fully diluted basis for the three-month period ended January 31, 2023, compared to earnings per share of $0.23 in the same period in the prior year; and

The Group had strong liquidity and capital positions of $62.4 million in net working capital, and $71.4 million in net equity as at January 31, 2023.

Corporate Highlights for the three-months ended January 31, 2023:

The Group continued its growth in the international payments product line, having processed 28,486 payments transactions, representing $3,110 million in volume in the three-month period ended January 31, 2023. This compares to 23,478 transactions on $2,300 million of volume in the three-month period ending January 31, 2022;

Increased penetration of the financial institution sector in the U.S. with the addition of 62 new clients, representing 83 transacting locations; and

Adding additional agent locations as well as adding the State of Arizona, marking the 39th State that CXI services through its OnlineFX platform for its Direct-to-Consumer division.

Selected Financial Data

Three-months

ending Revenue Net operating

income (loss) Net income

(loss) Total assets Total equity Earnings (loss)

per share

(diluted) $ $ $ $ $ $ 1/31/2023 16,468,402 2,734,159 1,589,499 133,072,968 71,448,732 0.24 10/31/2022 19,800,463 5,401,678 4,383,876 125,528,832 69,305,509 0.66 7/31/2022 20,661,423 7,321,589 4,585,806 155,757,016 65,598,381 0.70 4/30/2022 13,358,417 2,888,756 1,308,443 150,804,096 60,821,752 0.19 1/31/2022 12,450,282 3,111,368 1,504,999 129,297,226 59,332,997 0.23 10/31/2021 10,125,893 775,748 1,633,766 102,982,531 58,015,799 0.25 7/31/2021 8,633,413 1,047,889 (120,246 ) 92,962,398 56,319,701 (0.02 ) 4/30/2021 6,573,570 (558,010 ) (924,698 ) 79,856,635 56,520,124 (0.14 )



About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com (“CXIFX”), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Group-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com (“OnlineFX”).

The Group’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services in Canada and select international foreign jurisdictions. Customers are served through the use of its proprietary software, www.ebcfx.com (“EBCFX”), related APIs to core banking platforms, and personal relationship managers.

