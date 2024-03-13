TORONTO, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Group” or “CXI”) (TSX: CXI; OTCBB: CURN), reported its financial results and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three-months ended January 31, 2024 (all figures are in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated). The complete financial statements and MD&A can be found on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Randolph Pinna, CEO of the Group, stated, “The first quarter of 2024 was strong. The Group delivered 7% revenue growth over the prior period. This performance reflects our steadfast commitment to executing against the strategic plan. That strategy has seen each business focus fully on growing our global payments offering, expand into the international banknote marketplace, increase our penetration of financial institutions in the United States, as well as expand our direct-to-consumer reach through our online and agent platforms. The 2022 refresh of our strategic plan also identified specific investments in infrastructure and organizational design changes to enable a more scalable enterprise. With this seasoned management team in place, I am confident that CXI will grow to become a global leader in financial currency and exchange services.”

Financial Highlights for the three-months ended January 31, 2024 compared to the three-months ended January 31, 2023:

Revenue increased by 7% or $1.2 million to $18.1 million compared to $16.9 million, led by Banknotes revenue which had a 10% or $1.3 million growth over the prior period, while Payments revenue declined by 3% or $0.1 million;

Net operating income declined by $0.5 million or 18% to $2.2 million from $2.7 million with lower Canadian region revenue offset by higher revenue in the United States region;

Net income declined by $0.7 million or 47% to $0.9 million from $1.6 million;

Earnings per share was $0.13 on a basic and a fully diluted basis compared to earnings per share of $0.25 and $0.24, respectively; and

The Group had strong liquidity and capital positions of $72.0 million in net working capital and $80.5 million in total equity as at January 31, 2024.

Corporate Highlights for the three-months ended January 31, 2024:

The Group continued to grow its network as a result of the strong consumer demand for foreign currencies as international travel continued to strengthen. The rate of Travelers passing through TSA check points in the United States airports increased 5% more than the same time last year;

The Group increased growth in the financial institutions sector in the U.S. with the addition of 124 new clients, representing 135 transacting locations;

The Group continued its growth in the direct-to-consumer market, adding 4 new airport agent locations, including two in Philadelphia airport for the first time;

The Group continued growing its OnlineFX platform, adding the State of Alabama to its network, making it the 41 st State in which the Group provides its services through the platform; and

State in which the Group provides its services through the platform; and The Payments product line processed 35,618 payments transactions, representing $2.99 billion in volume compared to 28,486 transactions and $3.11 billion in volume.

Selected Financial Data

The following table summarizes the performance of the Group over the last eight fiscal quarters1:

Three-months

ending Revenue Net operating

income Net income Total assets Total equity Earnings per

share (diluted) $ $ $ $ $ $ 1/31/2024 18,106,918 2,247,267 849,874 133,780,438 80,520,993 0.13 10/31/2023 22,786,072 5,818,667 2,303,822 132,049,444 79,232,981 0.34 7/31/2023 23,587,589 6,438,354 4,056,478 129,643,409 77,590,126 0.60 4/30/2023 18,694,919 3,743,069 2,243,708 134,697,253 73,104,851 0.33 1/31/2023 16,886,189 2,734,159 1,589,499 133,072,968 71,448,732 0.24 10/31/2022 19,800,463 5,401,678 4,383,876 125,528,832 69,305,509 0.66 7/31/2022 21,145,189 7,321,521 4,585,808 155,757,016 65,598,381 0.70 4/30/2022 14,071,953 2,888,757 1,308,445 150,804,096 60,821,752 0.19

1 Certain historical numbers in this table have been restated to conform with the numbers presented in the current period’s financial statements

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com (“CXIFX”), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Group-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com (“OnlineFX”).

The Group’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services in Canada and select international foreign jurisdictions. Customers are served through the use of its proprietary software, www.ebcfx.com (“EBCFX”), related APIs to core banking platforms, and personal relationship managers.

