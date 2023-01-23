TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Group” or “CXI”) (TSX: CXI; OTCBB: CURN), announces its financial results and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three-months and year ended October 31, 2022 (all figures are in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated). The complete financial statements and MD&A can be found on the Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Randolph Pinna, CEO of the Group, stated, “Q4 was another strong quarter that capped a record year for CXI in which the Group generated revenue that was 50% higher than 2019, our last full-year before the pandemic. This performance reflects our steadfast commitment to executing against the strategic plan that we developed in 2020. That strategy has seen each business focus fully on growing our global payments offering, expand aggressively into the international banknote marketplace, increase our penetration of financial institutions in the United States, as well as expand our direct-to-consumer reach through our online and agent platforms. The 2022 refresh of our strategic plan also identified specific investments in infrastructure and organizational design changes to enable a more scalable enterprise. Those included establishing Managing Directors for each of Exchange Bank of Canada, CXI Wholesale and CXI’s Direct-to-Consumer divisions, which the Group implemented on November 1, 2022. We have also appointed Alan Stratton as the CFO of Exchange Bank of Canada on a permanent basis. With this seasoned management team in place, I am confident that CXI will grow to become a global leader in financial currency and exchange services.”

Corporate and Operational Highlights for the three-months ended October 31, 2022:

CXI continued growth in the international payments product line in both Canada and the U.S. Exchange Bank of Canada initiated trades with 72 new corporate clients, representing an active client base of 853 during the same period. The Company processed 28,845 payments transactions, representing $3,190 million in volume in the three-month period ended October 31, 2022. This compares to 21,291 transactions on $2,029 million of volume in the three-month period ending October 31, 2021;

Increased penetration of the financial institution sector in the U.S. with the addition of 107 new clients, representing 231 transacting locations; and

Adding additional agent locations as well as adding the State of North Carolina, marking the 38th State that CXI services through its OnlineFX platform for its Direct-to-Consumer division.

Financial Highlights for the three-months ended October 31, 2022, compared to the three-months ended October 31, 2021:

Revenue increased 96% or $9.7 million to $19.8 million for the three-month period ended October 31, 2022, as compared to $10.1 million in the three-month period ending October 31, 2021. The Banknotes product line accounted for $16.4 million of the revenue, an increase of 108% over the prior year. The Payments product line represented $3.4 million of the revenue, an increase of 53% over the prior year;

Net operating income increased to $5.4 million for the three-month period ended October 31, 2022, from a net operating income of $0.8 million in the same period in the prior year;

Net income increased to $4.4 million in the three-month period ended October 31, 2022, from a net income of $1.6 million in the same period in the prior year;

Earnings per share was $0.68 on a basic and $0.66 on a fully diluted basis for the three-month period ended October 31, 2022, compared to earnings per share of $0.25 in the same period in the prior year; and

The Group had strong liquidity and capital positions of $60.4 million in net working capital, and $69.3 million in net equity at October 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, compared to the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021:

Revenue increased 117% or $35.7 million to $66.3 million for the year ended October 31, 2022, compared to $30.6 million in the year ended October 31, 2021. The Banknotes product line accounted for $53.9 million of the revenue, an increase of 136% over the prior year. The Payments product line represented $12.4 million of the revenue, an increase of 61% over the prior year;

Net operating income increased to $18.7 million for the year ended October 31, 2022, from a net operating loss of $0.04 million in the same period in the prior year;

Net income increased to $11.8 million in the year ended October 31, 2022, from a net loss of $1.1 million in the same period in the prior year; and

Earnings per share was $1.83 on a basic basis and $1.78 on a fully diluted basis for the year ended October 31, 2022, compared to a loss per share of $0.18 in the same period in the prior year.

Selected Financial Data

Three-

months

ending Revenue Net operating

income (loss) Net income (loss) Total assets Total equity Earnings (loss)

per share

(diluted) $ $ $ $ $ $ 10/31/2022 19,800,463 5,401,678 4,383,876 125,528,832 69,305,509 0.66 7/31/2022 20,661,423 7,321,589 4,585,806 155,757,016 65,598,381 0.70 4/30/2022 13,358,417 2,888,756 1,308,443 150,804,096 60,821,752 0.19 1/31/2022 12,462,247 3,111,367 1,504,999 129,297,226 59,332,997 0.23 10/31/2021 10,125,893 775,748 1,633,766 102,982,531 58,015,799 0.25 7/31/2021 8,633,413 1,047,889 (120,246) 92,962,398 56,319,701 (0.02) 4/30/2021 6,573,570 (558,010) (924,698) 79,856,635 56,520,124 (0.14) 1/31/2021 5,089,428 (1,315,153) (1,721,104) 82,354,069 57,039,436 (0.27)

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com (“CXIFX”), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Group-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com (“OnlineFX”).

The Group’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services in Canada and select international foreign jurisdictions. Customers are served through the use of its proprietary software, www.ebcfx.com (“EBCFX”), related APIs to core banking platforms, and personal relationship managers.

