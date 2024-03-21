TORONTO, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Group” or “CXI”) (TSX: CXI; OTCBB: CURN), is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the Company’s Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on March 20, 2024 (the “Meeting”). A total of 3,443,397 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”), being 54.30% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date of February 5, 2024, were present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The nominees listed in the management information circular dated February 5, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Withheld % Joseph August 3,042,732 99.76% 7,202 0.24% Chirag Bhavsar 3,041,941 99.74% 7,993 0.26% Carol Poulsen 3,047,732 99.93% 2,202 0.07% Chitwant Kohli 3,041,865 99.74% 8,069 0.26% Mark Mickleborough 3,043,242 99.78% 6,692 0.22% Randolph W. Pinna 3,043,741 99.80% 6,193 0.20% V. James Sardo 3,035,741 98.53% 14,193 0.47% Stacey Mowbray 2,967,728 97.30% 82,206 2.70% Daryl Yeo 3,046,033 99.87% 3,901 0.13%

Shareholders also approved resolutions appointing Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s auditors.

For more information, please refer to the Company’s information circular dated February 5, 2024, available on its SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.com.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com (“CXIFX”), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Group-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com (“OnlineFX”).

The Group’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services in Canada and select international foreign jurisdictions. Customers are served through the use of its proprietary software, www.ebcfx.com (“EBCFX”), related APIs to core banking platforms, and personal relationship managers.

