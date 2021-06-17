CurrencyWorks and Barrett-Jackson set to Revolutionize Automotive Memorabilia Market with Motoclub.io Platform

Los Angeles CA, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a financial technology blockchain pioneer, NFT, and digital payment provider, is pleased to announce that bidding is coming-to-a-close on the very first NFT sale as part of its partnership with Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auctions through the Motoclub.io platform.

Motoclub, powered by CurrencyWorks, the premier digital collectibles marketplace for car enthusiasts, launched its first NFT series one week ago – The Barrett-Jackson Prestige Collection. This exclusive set of digital collectibles features four historic vehicles that crossed the block at the 2021 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction in March.

The cars featured in this special SparkNFT sale are each the very first of their kind – all VIN 001s from three of Detroit’s largest motoring brands:

Lot #4001 – 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 – Live auction June 18th

Lot #4002 – 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition – Live auction June 18th

Lot #4003 – 2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door – Live auction June 19th

Lot #4004 – 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 – Live auction June 19th

Each NFT will feature 1 x exclusive video, 1 x illustration and 3 x still images all for the collector to enjoy from their Motoclub digital wallet.

It is not too late for collectors to register to bid with the sales ending in live auctions at the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Auction – Click here.

Reception from car enthusiasts toward this new way of collecting automotive memorabilia has been overwhelmingly positive, with the number of people joining Motoclub in its first week exceeding all expectations.

Nick Cardinale, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Barrett-Jackson, commented: “We’re thrilled with the response we’ve had since announcing the launch of these collector car NFTs early last week. The four VIN 001 vehicles selected to feature in the launch of these are prime examples of the sought-after collectibles we intend to bring to car enthusiasts across the world.”

Cameron Chell, Chairman of CurrencyWorks, said: “Motoclub is already making its mark in the car and motosport scene, and this is just the beginning. Motoclub is intending to revolutionize the automotive memorabilia market with its unique SparkNFTs, offering an experience that collectors can only appreciate through the content we are offering.”

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

[email protected]

Company Contact

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

[email protected]

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Barrett-Jackson specializes in providing products and services to astute classic and collector car owners and automotive enthusiasts around the world, and holds automotive lifestyle events in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information go to www.barrett-jackson.com

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia. Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io